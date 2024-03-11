Luxottica and Kering among suitors for eyewear maker Marcolin
Mar 11, 2024
Italian eyewear manufacturer Marcolin is attracting suitors in a sale process first reported by Reuters, including Kering, Essilor Luxottica, Safilo and Marchon, the FT reports.
Why it matters: The company, which is owned by PE firm PAI Partners, is seeking a valuation of up to €1.3 billion, per the FT.
Yes, but: The valuation may be a friction point between Marcolin and potential buyers, the FT says.
Zoom in: PAI, which owns an 83% stake in the business, hired investment bank Goldman Sachs to run the process.
- Marcolin inked a perpetual licensing agreement to produce eyewear under the Tom Ford brand, which is owned by Estée Lauder, for €250 million last year, per the FT.
- It also makes products under the Pucci, Zegna, Max&Co and Christian Louboutin brands.