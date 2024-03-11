Share on email (opens in new window)

Italian eyewear manufacturer Marcolin is attracting suitors in a sale process first reported by Reuters, including Kering, Essilor Luxottica, Safilo and Marchon, the FT reports. Why it matters: The company, which is owned by PE firm PAI Partners, is seeking a valuation of up to €1.3 billion, per the FT.

Yes, but: The valuation may be a friction point between Marcolin and potential buyers, the FT says.

Zoom in: PAI, which owns an 83% stake in the business, hired investment bank Goldman Sachs to run the process.