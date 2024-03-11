Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Luxottica and Kering among suitors for eyewear maker Marcolin

Fashion designer Tom Ford is photographed wearing his signature sunglasses.

The designer Tom Ford wearing his signature eyewear. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Italian eyewear manufacturer Marcolin is attracting suitors in a sale process first reported by Reuters, including Kering, Essilor Luxottica, Safilo and Marchon, the FT reports.

Why it matters: The company, which is owned by PE firm PAI Partners, is seeking a valuation of up to €1.3 billion, per the FT.

Yes, but: The valuation may be a friction point between Marcolin and potential buyers, the FT says.

Zoom in: PAI, which owns an 83% stake in the business, hired investment bank Goldman Sachs to run the process.

  • Marcolin inked a perpetual licensing agreement to produce eyewear under the Tom Ford brand, which is owned by Estée Lauder, for €250 million last year, per the FT.
  • It also makes products under the Pucci, Zegna, Max&Co and Christian Louboutin brands.
