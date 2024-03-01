Tracking retail activism campaigns this year

Data: Axios research; Table: Simran Parwani/Axios With proxy season set to kick off in a few short weeks, Axios collected a list of major retail shareholder activism campaigns to watch. Why it matters: While many campaigns are pushing for the usual board and management shuffles and operational improvements, others are calling for divestitures, which could spur an M&A wave

State of play: Some campaigns are still playing out from last year, like Hanesbrands, Starbucks and VF Corp. while others were freshly launched this year, like Macy's and Mattel.

👀 What we're watching: Starbucks is set to go head to head with the Strategic Organizing Center — a coalition of labor unions — in a proxy fight at its annual general meeting on March 13.

The case is notable in that it's one of the first ESG-focused, single-issue campaigns (centered around labor) to enter a proxy contest under the universal proxy card era.

Catch up quick: As Axios reported, the UPC has allowed for more dissident nominees to get on boards.