Financing floodgates crack open for private equity

Private equity is poised to take advantage of a friendlier financing environment, investors tell Axios. Why it matters: Access to more financing options at better terms could help narrow the bid-ask spread that's gummed up the M&A works in recent years.

Driving the news: Two CVC-led consumer deals announced this month are being syndicated.

These include the private equity firm's €600 million purchase of Italian restaurant chain La Piadineria from Permira, as reported by 9fin.

CVC's €800 million acquisition of supplements provider Sunday Natural is also being syndicated, sources tell Axios. CVC declined to comment.

Zoom in: "In the doldrums, we might have found one vendor, or maybe none. And we had to alter our expectation on what we could get from the financing markets," says Gunnar Overstrom, a partner at Corsair Capital.

"As there's more capital [coming in], it will get more competitive," Overstrom says.

Yes, but: "The quantum of leverage that was available a couple of years ago, and today is vastly different," says Erol Uzumeri, a founding partner at Searchlight Capital Partners.

"It impacts valuations, it impacts companies that are already levered and needing to do a transaction. And as a result, that materializes itself in deal activity," Uzumeri says.

State of play: The direct lending market took a big bite of deal financing last year.

Private credit funds currently have around $1.6 trillion in assets under management, according to fintech firm Broadridge.

Between the lines: M&A is a relationship-driven business, and private equity's connection to lenders is no exception.

"You'll see private credit continue to play a meaningful role in our market because of their focus on relationships," MidOcean Partners' Dan Ryan says.

"They want to reward the banks who have brought them great ideas," says KeyBanc head of leveraged finance Doug Ingram.

"So the more ideas you bring a sponsor, the better off you're going to be in terms of leading those financings."

Then it's down to competition around terms: who has lower pricing, who has wider documents, etc., Ingram adds.

The big picture: The amount of PE capital deployed in the U.S. fell by 30% last year while exit values in the U.S. fell by 26.4%, according to PitchBook.

In the third quarter, exit value fell to its lowest quarterly level since the 2008 financial crisis, per PitchBook.

The median hold time for PE-owned companies was 6.4 years, a record.

The bottom line: "There should be enough capacity to fill both the private lender as well as the bank appetite on these deals," Nitin Gupta, a managing partner at Flexstone Partners, says.