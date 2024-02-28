Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Chipotle is committing an additional $50 million to its venture fund, two years after the fund made its debut. Why it matters: The move underscores the fast-casual restaurant chain's commitment to sustainability and driving efficiencies in kitchens and farms.

Zoom in: With the new funding, it will continue to invest in supply chain, agriculture, restaurant innovation, and automation startups.

The company initially committed $50 million to the endeavor when it launched in 2022.

The latest: Chipotle's Cultivate Next fund will top up some of its existing investments.