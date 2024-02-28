Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Chipotle doubles down on venture fund

Feb 28, 2024
Chipotle is committing an additional $50 million to its venture fund, two years after the fund made its debut.

Why it matters: The move underscores the fast-casual restaurant chain's commitment to sustainability and driving efficiencies in kitchens and farms.

Zoom in: With the new funding, it will continue to invest in supply chain, agriculture, restaurant innovation, and automation startups.

The latest: Chipotle's Cultivate Next fund will top up some of its existing investments.

  • It plans to make an additional investment into Local Line, a local food sourcing platform for regional food systems, and Hyphen, a foodservice platform helping restaurants automate kitchen operations.
  • The company's other investments include GreenField Robotics, Nitricity, Vebu, Meati and Zero Acre Farms.
