Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios
Chipotle is committing an additional $50 million to its venture fund, two years after the fund made its debut.
Why it matters: The move underscores the fast-casual restaurant chain's commitment to sustainability and driving efficiencies in kitchens and farms.
Zoom in: With the new funding, it will continue to invest in supply chain, agriculture, restaurant innovation, and automation startups.
The latest: Chipotle's Cultivate Next fund will top up some of its existing investments.