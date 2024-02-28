Amazon merchant aggregator Thrasio files for bankruptcy

Thrasio, a company that raised billions of dollars to buy up Amazon merchants, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Zoom in: The company said it will continue to operate its business without interruption throughout the bankruptcy process, as it seeks to shed around $495 million of debt.
"Thrasio is one of the largest third-party sellers on the Amazon marketplace, and with a strengthened balance sheet and new capital, we will be better equipped to support our brands," Thrasio CEO Greg Greeley, said in a statement.
Background: Thrasio has raised around $2 billion from firms like Advent International, Peak6 Investments, Oaktree Capital Management, Upper90, WTI, and River Park Ventures.