Martech startup Komo Technologies raising seed

Komo Technologies, a web platform for creating gamified content, is in the midst of raising a seed round, CEO Joel Steel tells Axios exclusively. The big picture: Gamification can make marketing content more effective as customer acquisition becomes increasingly difficult due to privacy restrictions.

By the numbers: The company aims to raise $5 million and has secured half via existing investors, per a source familiar with the situation. Steel declined to comment.

How it works: Steel describes Komo's industry-agnostic solution as similar to Canva, but for digital engagement.

Komo's platform lets companies create interactive gamified content such as memory games or quizzes.

The Perth, Australia-based company caters to consumer brands, shopping centers, retail, hospitality, media and sports entertainment, Steel says.

What's next: After the fundraising round, Komo plans to expand into the U.S.

"We've had great success in the shopping center space in Australia working with companies such as JLL," Steel says.

The company brought a new chief commercial officer based in Los Angeles six months ago and is currently hiring more people.

State of play: Komo counts KFC and McDonald's as customers, as well as Australian food distributor Goodman Fielder, among others.

Flashback: Komo's initial focus until COVID-19 hit was on sports entertainment and brands that sponsored those properties, Steel explains.