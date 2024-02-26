Martech startup Komo Technologies raising seed

Komo Technologies, a web platform for creating gamified content, is in the midst of raising a seed round, CEO Joel Steel tells Axios exclusively.
The big picture: Gamification can make marketing content more effective as customer acquisition becomes increasingly difficult due to privacy restrictions.
By the numbers: The company aims to raise $5 million and has secured half via existing investors, per a source familiar with the situation. Steel declined to comment.
How it works: Steel describes Komo's industry-agnostic solution as similar to Canva, but for digital engagement.
- Komo's platform lets companies create interactive gamified content such as memory games or quizzes.
- The Perth, Australia-based company caters to consumer brands, shopping centers, retail, hospitality, media and sports entertainment, Steel says.
What's next: After the fundraising round, Komo plans to expand into the U.S.
- "We've had great success in the shopping center space in Australia working with companies such as JLL," Steel says.
- The company brought a new chief commercial officer based in Los Angeles six months ago and is currently hiring more people.
State of play: Komo counts KFC and McDonald's as customers, as well as Australian food distributor Goodman Fielder, among others.
Flashback: Komo's initial focus until COVID-19 hit was on sports entertainment and brands that sponsored those properties, Steel explains.
- Almost as soon as it landed a deal with the National Hockey League, the league paused due to pandemic restrictions, he says.