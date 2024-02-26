Rivalz, a food tech startup, closed a $6.1 million seed to accelerate research and development for functional snacks, CEO Peter Barrick tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Investors have a strong appetite for healthy-for-you snacks despite a dip in food tech investment last year.
Zoom in: The round was led by the March Group.
- Rivalz has raised $8.4 million to date.
How it works: Sonoma, California-based Rivalz uses AI to develop extrusion techniques that will create nutrient-dense but also tasty snacks.
- Rivalz' snacks, primarily made from pea and brown rice protein, have high protein, high fiber and low carbohydrates and include essential vitamins.
- The company has subject matter experts in its R&D department to help develop into categories such as sweets and breakfast snacks, Barrick says.
Zoom out: According to Barrick, many brands that describe themselves as functional have the same nutritional profile as legacy brands, which he says are full of empty calories.
Catch up quick: Rivalz has been building a roster of former snack execs to fill its C-suite.
- It recently tapped former Kind exec Erica Pattni as CMO. Rivalz also appointed Adam MacLeod — previously in finance roles at Miyoko's and Every Man Jack — as VP of finance.
What's next: Rivalz hopes to expand its snacks nationally and internationally, Barrick says.
- It plans to be in traditional and natural grocery stores, mass and club, as well as in schools.
- He also hopes Rivalz's snacks will be found in vending machines.
The intrigue: The company hopes to close a lead investor for its Series A by Q4 2025, Barrick says.
- With that raise, it would target a food category that's very popular, he says, declining to share details.