Shicken, an Asian food startup that makes a plant-based alternative to chicken, will raise funding to set up manufacturing in the U.S., CEO Parm Bains tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: The U.K.-based company recently entered the U.S., selling its frozen meals in grocery banner Sprouts Farmers Market.

Details: "Another round of investment will be essential for us," Bains says, though he declined to comment on the amount.

Shicken is currently in talks with some of the largest retailers in the U.S., one of which could increase the company's sales four- or five-fold, he says.

New retail distribution is likely to be announced in late 2024 or early 2025, Bains says.

Proceeds from a raise will be invested in a U.S. site to service those accounts, he adds.

Zoom in: The company has already had success in the U.K. with Costco, for example, and could extend that retail relationship to the U.S.

How it works: Founded in 2020, the company's signature product, its plant-based chicken alternative, uses soybeans grown in India and processed in the U.K.

It chose to manufacture the food itself for control over quality and traceability, Bains says.

By the numbers: Shicken will hit profitability this year and expects to generate £10 million in 2024 revenue, he says.

The company, which generated £27,000 in turnover in its first year via DTC, booked £2.5 million in revenue last year.

Driving growth in 2024 is the expansion from 1,200 retail locations across the U.K. and Europe to 5,000 by the end of the year, adding a new retailer this summer and then in early fall.

It will also add another 500 stores in the U.S. via Sprouts.

What's next: Shicken wants to target food service and restaurants.

It's also seeking to produce private label and is in talks with Aldi and Lidl in Europe.

It's developing a whole range of Pan-Asian cuisine, including Thai curries.

What they're saying: "We're not another burger company, we're not another sausage company, we're actually providing you with an authentic Asian range, which there is most definitely a gap for," Bains says.

Of note: Bains says most of his past experience is in producing private labels for major grocers like Aldi.

Catch up quick: Shicken raised some of its first funding from Veg Capital, via the firm's director Matthew Glover, when an opportunity to sell its products in Costco arose in 2021.

The investor added another £2 million to the pot in late 2022, which Shicken used to expand U.K. production. In all, the company has raised £3.5 million.

Flashback: The idea for Shicken was first planted some 20 years ago by Bains, long before the mass interest in meat alternatives, he says.