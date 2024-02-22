Exclusive: Food startup Shicken to raise funds for U.S. expansion
Shicken, an Asian food startup that makes a plant-based alternative to chicken, will raise funding to set up manufacturing in the U.S., CEO Parm Bains tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: The U.K.-based company recently entered the U.S., selling its frozen meals in grocery banner Sprouts Farmers Market.
Details: "Another round of investment will be essential for us," Bains says, though he declined to comment on the amount.
- Shicken is currently in talks with some of the largest retailers in the U.S., one of which could increase the company's sales four- or five-fold, he says.
- New retail distribution is likely to be announced in late 2024 or early 2025, Bains says.
- Proceeds from a raise will be invested in a U.S. site to service those accounts, he adds.
Zoom in: The company has already had success in the U.K. with Costco, for example, and could extend that retail relationship to the U.S.
How it works: Founded in 2020, the company's signature product, its plant-based chicken alternative, uses soybeans grown in India and processed in the U.K.
- It chose to manufacture the food itself for control over quality and traceability, Bains says.
By the numbers: Shicken will hit profitability this year and expects to generate £10 million in 2024 revenue, he says.
- The company, which generated £27,000 in turnover in its first year via DTC, booked £2.5 million in revenue last year.
- Driving growth in 2024 is the expansion from 1,200 retail locations across the U.K. and Europe to 5,000 by the end of the year, adding a new retailer this summer and then in early fall.
- It will also add another 500 stores in the U.S. via Sprouts.
What's next: Shicken wants to target food service and restaurants.
- It's also seeking to produce private label and is in talks with Aldi and Lidl in Europe.
- It's developing a whole range of Pan-Asian cuisine, including Thai curries.
What they're saying: "We're not another burger company, we're not another sausage company, we're actually providing you with an authentic Asian range, which there is most definitely a gap for," Bains says.
Of note: Bains says most of his past experience is in producing private labels for major grocers like Aldi.
Catch up quick: Shicken raised some of its first funding from Veg Capital, via the firm's director Matthew Glover, when an opportunity to sell its products in Costco arose in 2021.
- The investor added another £2 million to the pot in late 2022, which Shicken used to expand U.K. production. In all, the company has raised £3.5 million.
Flashback: The idea for Shicken was first planted some 20 years ago by Bains, long before the mass interest in meat alternatives, he says.
- The goal was to create a quality alternative to chicken, while using family recipes to deliver a home-cooked Indian food experience, Bains says.