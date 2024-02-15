Struggling Express awaits CARES Act receivable payments

Express is waiting on $52 million in CARES Act payments to shore up short-term liquidity, says a source familiar with the situation. Why it matters: Express needs cash quickly to stave off bankruptcy.

Driving the news: The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the company hired law firm Kirkland & Ellis and adviser M3 Partners to restructure $280 million in debt and prepare for a possible bankruptcy.

Catch up quick: During Express' Q3 earnings call in November, CFO Mark Stills said the company was pursuing a CARES Act receivable payment in two pieces, including an agreed-upon $43 million and a second amount of $9 million, which was under review.

He said he expected to receive the $43 million and another $5 million reduction in its 2022 income taxes.

What's happening: In a memo provided to Axios, CEO Stewart Glendinning told employees on Wednesday that Express is working to preserve its liquidity while it awaits the payments.

"We are actively engaged with the IRS to move our claim forward, and it is only a matter of time until we receive those funds," he said.

"In the meantime, we continue to implement a range of alternatives to create short-term liquidity for the business," the CEO said.

The company is also working with vendors and landlords to save cash.

Zoom in: A source close to Express' thinking tells Axios that it has been working with Kirkland & Ellis since the company went public in 2010.

It has also been working with M3 Partners since it took out a FILO loan in 2021, the source says.

The retailer has not had any discussions with its lenders on a potential debt restructuring, contrary to reports from Bloomberg and WSJ, the source says.

Reality check: Express is trying to calm vendors and landlords, whose potential panic could put the company in a difficult financial position — and accelerate a need to file for bankruptcy.

Flashback: In late 2022, Express inked a deal with brand marketing firm WHP to form an intellectual property joint venture, with WHP investing $25 million in Express in exchange for a 7.4% stake.

WHP would also pay another $235 million for a 60% stake in the JV.

Between the lines: Parting with the IP and adding the FILO loan, among other remedies, bought the retailer more time but didn't solve lingering issues, RapidRatings CEO James Gellert tells Axios.

They reduced the company's flexibility and made a restructuring more difficult, he says.

The bottom line: High leverage, inflation and labor costs, along with eroding vendor support and dwindling mall locations, created the perfect storm for Express, Gellert says.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to note it was CFO Mark Still who spoke about Express pursuing a CARES Act payment on the company's Q3 call, not CEO Stewart Glendinning.