Federal judge sets October 2026 date for Amazon antitrust trial

A federal judge has set the date for the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust case against Amazon for October 2026. Why it matters: The outcome of the regulator's lawsuit will have wide-ranging reverberations throughout the tech world and M&A.

Details: The FTC asked U.S. District Judge John Chun in Seattle for the parties to trial ready by May 2026, while Amazon pushed for December 2026, per reports.

The lawsuit is being joined by 17 state attorney generals and follows several years of investigation.

Reality check: It gives both sides more than two and a half years to prepare, but a lot can and will happen until then, with this fall's election for starters.