Federal judge sets October 2026 date for Amazon antitrust trial
Feb 14, 2024
A federal judge has set the date for the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust case against Amazon for October 2026.
Why it matters: The outcome of the regulator's lawsuit will have wide-ranging reverberations throughout the tech world and M&A.
Details: The FTC asked U.S. District Judge John Chun in Seattle for the parties to trial ready by May 2026, while Amazon pushed for December 2026, per reports.
- The lawsuit is being joined by 17 state attorney generals and follows several years of investigation.
Reality check: It gives both sides more than two and a half years to prepare, but a lot can and will happen until then, with this fall's election for starters.