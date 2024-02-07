Share on email (opens in new window)

Mesh, a B2B identity startup, raised a $5.7 million seed round to increase transparency in marketplaces and e-commerce websites, CEO Diego Asenjo tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Manual identification and verification processes make it difficult to catch bad and non-compliant actors.

Catch up quick: Mesh on Wednesday rolled out a multi-factor business identity tool for marketplaces, e-commerce sites, and vendor and contractor compliance.

How it works: Mesh brings together verified registration, licenses and insurance coverage information, under a single, universal API, Asenjo says.

This enables Mesh to verify, onboard and track legitimate businesses on the company's marketplaces and e-commerce websites.

"Companies have an easier and scalable time verifying those businesses," Asenjo says, reducing friction and delays which often result in churn.

Zoom in: Mesh also helps companies identify and catch fraud, especially when there are repeat offenders, costing them lost revenue.

"The status quo really makes it easy for fraudsters to thrive and really hinders diligence by businesses who want to sell," Asenjo says.

It also helps small businesses by making it easier to prove legitimacy so they don't lose access to opportunities.

By the numbers: The seed round was led by Greycroft Partners, bringing the company's total funds raised to $7 million.

What's next: The company could target a Series A raise in early 2025, Asenjo says.