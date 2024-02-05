Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Nostra, a conversion optimization software company, raised a $6.3 million seed to speed up e-commerce websites, CEO Arthur Root tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Tech that cost-effectively increases online conversion rates is appealing to companies trying to keep lean operating expenses.

Details: Signal Peak Ventures and Sugar Capital led the round, which included Crosscut Ventures, Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince, and executives at several big e-commerce companies.

This will put the company's runway well into 2025, Root says.

The company has raised about $11 million to date.

How it works: Nostra goes pixel-by-pixel on e-commerce websites, examining personalized content like shopping carts and determining which of those pixels should be cached.

This enables the website's page to load 20% to 30% faster on average, Root says.

"The faster you load on the website, the more people are going to purchase from it," Root says.

The company also has a tool that allows the stripped-down version of a website to be crawled more frequently, thereby driving more traffic.

Context: According to a Deloitte study, a 0.1-second mobile site speed improvement can drive retail conversion, increasing rates by 8.4% and the average order value by 9.2%.

What's next: The funds will help Nostra invest in artificial intelligence and R&D, as well as expand its product lines and customer base, Root says.