Burger chain Freddy's to weigh exit in a year

Freddy's, a Wichita, Kan.-based burger and custard chain, will begin ramping up for a sale or IPO in a year, CEO Chris Dull tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Americans' love of the classic hamburger continues to support the growth of both national and regional chains.

Details: Thompson Street Capital-backed Freddy's has been actively preparing to become a public company, but it could be sold to another private equity firm before it does so.

It is not yet working with an investment bank, he adds.

The big picture: In mid-2023, customer behavior began returning to what it was pre-pandemic, Dull says.

Because of that, Freddy's can more confidently forecast and plan the business for 2024.

By the numbers: Revenue for the chain in 2023 was $150 million to $200 million, while EBITDA was just shy of $40 million and same-store sales growth was 3.8%, Dull says.

Freddy's systemwide sales were $928 million.

Catch up quick: Thompson Street Capital acquired the business in 2021 for an undisclosed price.

Freddy's completed a $135 million debt refinancing in April 2023, led by Wells Fargo, Truist Financial and MUFG Bank, per PitchBook

How it works: Freddy's offers the kind of speed you would find at a fast-food chain, but with all of its menu items made to order with high-quality ingredients, Dull says.

Its prices are also lower than its fast-casual rivals, according to Dull.

When one of its concepts moves into a new market, it tends to take share from chains like Wendy's and Jack in the Box, he says.

Zoom in: Freddy's keeps its menu streamlined so that kitchens operate efficiently and it's easier to train and retain employees.

What appeals to franchisees is Freddy's collects a 4.5% royalty rate, which is below the 6% to 8% competitors typically extract.

Zoom out: Freddy's had 518 restaurants at the end of 2023 after opening 62 locations last year, with about 90% of those franchise-owned and the rest company-owned.