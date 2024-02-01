Prenatal supplements brand Perelel raises Series A

Share on email (opens in new window)

Prenatal supplement brand Perelel raised a $6 million Series A round led by Unilever's venture arm, co-CEO Victoria Thain Gioia tells Axios.

Why it matters: Prenatal supplements are one way to mitigate birth defects, which are on the rise both in the U.S. and globally.

Details: Willow Growth and Selva Ventures also led the round.

Proceeds from the equity round will be invested in hiring and building out infrastructure to support the expanded team, Gioia says.

As part of its mission, L.A.-based Perelel has donated $2.5 million worth of products to underserved communities via its one-for-one give-back program.

Catch up fast: The round brings the total amount the company has raised to $12 million, she says.

How it works: Perelel offers a range of supplements as well as support through the pregnancy journey via content, education and community building.

Zoom in: Unilever Ventures also participated in Perelel's 2022 seed round, Gioia says.

Unilever is an attractive investor given it offers clean term sheets and operates as an independent venture fund, while still tapping into parent's deeper understanding of the CPG space, she says.

The intrigue: Gioia says a wave of CPG companies with venture arms has begun replacing traditional venture capital firms, which have been reducing investment in the DTC.

Flashback: The company was founded in 2020 by Gioia — whose daughter was born with a nutrition-related birth defect — as well as Alex Taylor and Banafsheh Bayati, an OB/GYN.