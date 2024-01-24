Kroger-Albertsons merger: State of play

Data: Axios; Chart: Axios Visuals

Last updated Jan. 22, 2024

Kroger's proposed $24.6 billion acquisition of Albertsons may not close until February, or potentially August, amid scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission and various states.

Driving the news: Washington state's attorney general sued to block the merger on Jan.16, stating the move would limit competition and drive up consumer prices. A U.S. judge in December dismissed a consumer lawsuit claiming a similar sentiment.

Catch up quick: Other Kroger-Albertsons deal updates include:

Kroger announced in October 2022 it would buy Albertsons in a deal that would combine the second and fourth largest U.S. food retailers.

The CEOs of Kroger and Albertsons defended the merger to lawmakers at a U.S. Senate Judiciary subcommittee meeting in November 2022.

Albertsons $4 billion dividend to its shareholders was delayed into early 2023 after multiple states' attorneys general filed a lawsuit to block the payment.

The FTC kept a close eye on Kroger and Albertsons divestitures in August 2023, not wanting a repeat of Albertsons 2014 sale of stores to Haggen.

Kroger and Albertsons in September divested select stores, banners, distribution centers, offices and private labels to C&S Wholesale for $1.9 billion in an effort to gain regulatory approval.

California's attorney general revealed plans in October 2023 to potentially sue to block Kroger from buying Albertsons after meeting with FTC Chair Lina Khan.

Zoom in: Axios' Richard Collings and Erin Davis charted the markets that would be most affected by the merger of the two grocery retailers.

Go deeper: View our latest coverage on everything shaping the retail industry across venture capital, private equity and M&A. Start your free trial of Axios Pro: Retail Deals today.