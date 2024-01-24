Kroger-Albertsons merger: State of play
Last updated Jan. 22, 2024
Kroger's proposed $24.6 billion acquisition of Albertsons may not close until February, or potentially August, amid scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission and various states.
Driving the news: Washington state's attorney general sued to block the merger on Jan.16, stating the move would limit competition and drive up consumer prices. A U.S. judge in December dismissed a consumer lawsuit claiming a similar sentiment.
Catch up quick: Other Kroger-Albertsons deal updates include:
- Kroger announced in October 2022 it would buy Albertsons in a deal that would combine the second and fourth largest U.S. food retailers.
- The CEOs of Kroger and Albertsons defended the merger to lawmakers at a U.S. Senate Judiciary subcommittee meeting in November 2022.
- Albertsons $4 billion dividend to its shareholders was delayed into early 2023 after multiple states' attorneys general filed a lawsuit to block the payment.
- The FTC kept a close eye on Kroger and Albertsons divestitures in August 2023, not wanting a repeat of Albertsons 2014 sale of stores to Haggen.
- Kroger and Albertsons in September divested select stores, banners, distribution centers, offices and private labels to C&S Wholesale for $1.9 billion in an effort to gain regulatory approval.
- California's attorney general revealed plans in October 2023 to potentially sue to block Kroger from buying Albertsons after meeting with FTC Chair Lina Khan.
Zoom in: Axios' Richard Collings and Erin Davis charted the markets that would be most affected by the merger of the two grocery retailers.
Go deeper: View our latest coverage on everything shaping the retail industry across venture capital, private equity and M&A. Start your free trial of Axios Pro: Retail Deals today.