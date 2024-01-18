Unboxing Birkenstock's first public earnings
59 mins ago
Shares of Birkenstock fell about 8% at the market's open due to what the sandal maker characterized as a modest headwind to its adjusted EBITDA margin despite beating on revenue.
Driving the news: Birkenstock's first earnings since its IPO are closely watched as its performance may reverberate throughout the broader market.
- It now projects for fiscal 2024 an adjusted EBITDA of between €520 million to €530 million or a margin of about 30%.
Details: Revenue in its fourth quarter, which ended Sept. 30, grew about 16% to nearly €375 million from about €322 million a year earlier.
- Adjusted EBITDA declined almost 6% to €96 million from about €102 million in that period.
- For fiscal 2023, revenue grew 20% to nearly €1.49 billion from €1.24 billion, while adjusted EBITDA grew 11% to €483 million from €435 million.
What's next: Birkenstock expects revenue to grow 17% to 18% or to between €1.74 billion to €1.76 billion for fiscal 2024.
The bottom line: Investors are more obsessed with profit than they are with growth, a dramatic switch over the past couple of years.