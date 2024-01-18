Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Shares of Birkenstock fell about 8% at the market's open due to what the sandal maker characterized as a modest headwind to its adjusted EBITDA margin despite beating on revenue.

Driving the news: Birkenstock's first earnings since its IPO are closely watched as its performance may reverberate throughout the broader market.

It now projects for fiscal 2024 an adjusted EBITDA of between €520 million to €530 million or a margin of about 30%.

Details: Revenue in its fourth quarter, which ended Sept. 30, grew about 16% to nearly €375 million from about €322 million a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA declined almost 6% to €96 million from about €102 million in that period.

For fiscal 2023, revenue grew 20% to nearly €1.49 billion from €1.24 billion, while adjusted EBITDA grew 11% to €483 million from €435 million.

What's next: Birkenstock expects revenue to grow 17% to 18% or to between €1.74 billion to €1.76 billion for fiscal 2024.

The bottom line: Investors are more obsessed with profit than they are with growth, a dramatic switch over the past couple of years.