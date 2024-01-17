Share on email (opens in new window)

TrusTrace, a supply chain traceability platform for the fashion industry, has raised a $24 million Series B from Circularity Capital, TrusTrace CEO Shameek Ghosh tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: As regulatory scrutiny around fashion's supply chains mounts, retailers are seeking improved traceability.

Details: Existing investors Industrifonden and Fairpoint Capital, who co-led the company's $6 million Series A round, participated in the new round.

The Stockholm, Sweden-based company's seed round was led by Backing Minds in 2019.

Of note: The company said its subscription revenue grew five-fold since its previous growth round in 2021.

How it works: TrusTrace provides real-time data on social and environmental issues — on everything from raw materials to finished goods — of a company's supply chain.

It helps retailers map out where their Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 factories and beyond are, especially because most of their supply chains are outsourced.

It can also integrate with retailers' manufacturing and supplier systems, as well as partner with third parties like certification agencies to obtain their data.

TrusTrace will try to flag suppliers that may have given forged or falsified data and alert the brands or partners, Ghosh says.

Suppliers are not charged to use the platform.

What they're saying: TrusTrace's focus on one vertical — fashion and textiles — allows it to build domain expertise, Circularity investment director Anders Brejner says.

Due to the sheer size of its large enterprise customers, TrusTrace is demonstrating "traceability at scale," Brejner says.

Large fashion companies are "unable to make improvements or track progress through these complex supply chains without that transparency and traceability, so [TrusTrace] is solving very significant issues for them," Circularity partner Jamie Butterworth adds.

What's next: TrusTrace is working with retail brands in several countries, including the U.S., Japan and Australia, and wants to build on-the-ground teams in those markets, Ghosh says.