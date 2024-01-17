Share on email (opens in new window)

MPearlRock wants to develop an ecosystem of consumer packaged goods companies that could be eventual targets for large-cap strategics, MidOcean Partners' Erik Oken tells Axios.

Driving the news: MPearlRock, the platform partnership between Kroger and MidOcean that debuted last week, announced its first investment in plant-based cream maker Nutpods.

Details: Founded in 2013, Bellevue, Washington-based Nutpods is sold at Kroger, Costco, Walmart, Albertsons, Sprouts, Publix and Whole Foods.

The company also has a DTC channel, selling on Amazon, Thrive Market, and its website.

Nutpods raised around $33 million from venture firms, including VMG Partners, CircleUp Growth Partners and Sidekick Fund.

What's next: MPearl will target profitable CPG companies generating between $30 million and $100 million in revenue.

This allows the company to deploy an average of around $50 million in equity per investment, Oken says.

Prospective investments would primarily be anchored around grocery retail but could have potential businesses in club, mass and food service.

In addition to food and beverage, MPearl could target health and beauty companies.

Between the lines: An investment platform like MPearl gives a large-cap strategic access to growth-level CPG companies that it can help build, without the need to acquire them right away, Oken says.