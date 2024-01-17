Google Cloud builds AI bridge for retail
Google Cloud aims to close the tech gap between retailers' digital and physical realms with new AI-supported omnichannel features.
Why it matters: Delivering good customer experiences has often been retailers' winning strategy, and employing AI across its operations is increasingly seen as aiding that.
What's happening: Ahead of NRF, Google Cloud rolled out a combined hardware and software tool to modernize operations for brick-and-mortar retailers with little to internet connectivity.
- Leveraging Google Cloud's AI features, the tool can collect store analytics, enable frictionless checkout, and offer store associates visibility into daily merchandise volume.
- Google Cloud also introduced a new conversational commerce feature and augmented search and cataloging capabilities.
Zoom in: Google Cloud said this week it was partnering with Victoria's Secret, giving the lingerie retailer some tools to create more personalized and inclusive online shopping experiences.
- Victoria's Secret will be working with Google Cloud's conversational assistant to support shoppers and offer tailored product recommendations.
- The AI chatbot will allow the retailer to "have a very natural conversation with you and have an exchange that feels much more like speaking to a human than it had in the past," Google Cloud managing director of retail Amy Eschliman told Axios on the sidelines of the NRF Retail's Big Show in New York.
- The retailer will also be able to analyze consumer sentiment and optimize its product forecast demand with Google Cloud's AI tools.
Of note: The partnership will also enable more integration between Victoria's Secret and DTC brand Adore Me, which closed early last year.
What they're saying: "As a consumer, the experience that I have really helps define the brand for me, helps me connect to them and this [AI] is unlocking experiences that I might not have been able to have before," Eschliman says.
Zoom out: More than 80% of retail decision-makers say they feel the "urgency" to adopt generative AI within their organization, according to a Google Cloud survey of 274 U.S. C-suite executives, IT leads and business development managers.
- About 72% say they're ready to deploy generative AI in the very near term.
- "If you think about customer expectations — the need for more personalization, the desire for easier and more seamless experiences — those lend themselves very well to generative AI," Eschliman says.