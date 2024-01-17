Google Cloud aims to close the tech gap between retailers' digital and physical realms with new AI-supported omnichannel features.

Why it matters: Delivering good customer experiences has often been retailers' winning strategy, and employing AI across its operations is increasingly seen as aiding that.

What's happening: Ahead of NRF, Google Cloud rolled out a combined hardware and software tool to modernize operations for brick-and-mortar retailers with little to internet connectivity.

Leveraging Google Cloud's AI features, the tool can collect store analytics, enable frictionless checkout, and offer store associates visibility into daily merchandise volume.

Google Cloud also introduced a new conversational commerce feature and augmented search and cataloging capabilities.

Zoom in: Google Cloud said this week it was partnering with Victoria's Secret, giving the lingerie retailer some tools to create more personalized and inclusive online shopping experiences.

Victoria's Secret will be working with Google Cloud's conversational assistant to support shoppers and offer tailored product recommendations.

The AI chatbot will allow the retailer to "have a very natural conversation with you and have an exchange that feels much more like speaking to a human than it had in the past," Google Cloud managing director of retail Amy Eschliman told Axios on the sidelines of the NRF Retail's Big Show in New York.

The retailer will also be able to analyze consumer sentiment and optimize its product forecast demand with Google Cloud's AI tools.

Of note: The partnership will also enable more integration between Victoria's Secret and DTC brand Adore Me, which closed early last year.

What they're saying: "As a consumer, the experience that I have really helps define the brand for me, helps me connect to them and this [AI] is unlocking experiences that I might not have been able to have before," Eschliman says.

Zoom out: More than 80% of retail decision-makers say they feel the "urgency" to adopt generative AI within their organization, according to a Google Cloud survey of 274 U.S. C-suite executives, IT leads and business development managers.