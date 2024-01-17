Hotworx, formerly Planet Beach Franchising, is working with investment bank Houlihan Lokey as it weighs a capital raise, its CEO Stephen Smith tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Asset-light franchise models have become increasingly popular through the pandemic because they boost profit margins, allow for more rapid growth, and limit operational risk.

Of note: Smith spoke to Axios from the sidelines of the ICR Conference that took place last week in Orlando.

Details: Hotworx, which provides workouts such as hot yoga in a heated environment with infrared, is exploring different financing options, Smith says.

During a presentation he said the company could achieve its goals without taking on debt or additional financing, but to get to "warp speed," it would need extra cash.

Smith also said the company would welcome private equity interest in becoming or investing in a multi-unit franchisee of Hotworx.

By the numbers: Last year Hotworx hit 500 locations and will surpass 600 locations by the end of this month, with Smith noting that in 2023 alone it opened 174 locations.