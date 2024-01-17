Share on email (opens in new window)

Blueland, the DTC refillable cleaning brand, believes there's lots of untapped growth in the retail channel, CEO Sarah Yoo tells Axios.

Why it matters: Once online-only brands are seizing on brick-and-mortar retail as a way to cut customer acquisition costs, attract new customers and grow.

Driving the news: This week, Blueland announced its plastic-free refillable hand soap products will be found on Whole Foods shelves nationwide.

Zoom out: Blueland doubled down on its retail presence last year, offering its products at Costco, Target, Kroger, Erewhon and the Container Store.

"About 80% of consumers still want to buy their cleaning products, like their hand soap, their laundry replenishment, where they're doing their other weekly or biweekly shopping," Yoo says.

That's "still typically in brick-and-mortar stores," she says.

How it works: The company's tablet product can be mixed with water to create a full-bottle cleaning solution.

Blueland has a range of home products, such as hand soap, laundry detergent and dish soap. It has also rolled out some personal care items, like body wash and face wash.

Blueland has been cautious about introducing products too fast, choosing to emphasize expanding existing category products like laundry.

The big picture: Consumer willingness to adopt Blueland's "just add water" products is buoyed by more sustainable and healthy living preferences, Yoo notes.

Catch up fast: The company has raised $35 million to date.

The company raised a $20 million Series B led by Prelude Growth Partners in 2022.

Investors include Forecast Labs and 468 Capital, as well as a host of celebrity names, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Rent the Runway co-founder Jennifer Fleiss, Justin Timberlake, Adrian Grenier, Sweetgreen co-founder Nicolas Jammet, and Thrive Market co-founder Nick Green.

Of note: The company is comfortable with its capital runway right now, with no need to immediately fundraise in the near term, Yoo says.

The company's focus will be on how to put "existing cash that we have to better use," she adds.

What's next: Alongside retail channels, Blueland sees opportunity in B2B by serving hotels, gyms and workplaces, Yoo says.

By the numbers: Blueland hit profitability last year, and it has generated over $100 million in sales over the last three years.