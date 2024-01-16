Just Salad vetting bankers for auction

Fast-casual chain Just Salad is interviewing investment banks to start a sale process, a source close to its thinking tells Axios.

Driving the news: Just Salad checks several boxes of an attractive investment profile: growth, profitability, and a focus on healthy food and sustainability.

Details: The company will likely sell a minority stake to either a private equity firm or strategic, with the process concluding by summer or fall, the source says.

The founders continue to hold a majority of the company, while past investors include the parent of Panda Express and Closed Loop Partners.

Panda Express hopes to hold on to its investment and perhaps even increase it, the source says.

Money from a sale will provide liquidity to the other investors on the cap table and growth capital.

By the numbers: Just Salad's revenue was north of $150 million in 2023, up 50% from a year earlier, while EBITDA is just over $15 million, the source says.

Revenue will climb at least 30% in 2024 and EBITDA will increase to about $20 million, the source says.

The company generates over 50% cash-on-cash return.

The intrigue: Just Salad also owns all of its locations, nearly 80, with the possibility of opening about 20 more this year. It does not franchise.

That's unique to high-growth restaurant concepts, which tend to embrace an asset-light or franchise model.

For now, the company wants to continue to own its locations for quality control and to continue to refine the concept.

Of note: Just Salad is one of the largest Certified B Corp. restaurants in the U.S. and has a number of initiatives such as a reusable bowl program.