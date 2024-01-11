Share on email (opens in new window)

First Insight, a marketing tech company, acquired digital marketing company SnapRetail, CEO Greg Petro tells Axios exclusively.

Driving the news: The deal marks the first in a series of planned acquisitions around developing First Insight's "concept-to-conversion" marketing platform.

Details: First Insight is profitable, according to Petro, who declined to comment on deal terms for SnapRetail.

Zoom in: First Insight folding in SnapRetail's capabilities will help retailers and brands engage in real-time with customers to better increase in-store traffic and online sales.

"You don't get too many chances to engage consumers before they decide maybe you're not as relevant as you would like," Petro says.

Zoom out: Despite the pullback in discretionary and ad spending last year, Petro believes there will be more growth opportunities this year.

There's more certainty around the economy, which should buoy consumer spending , and bring more dollars back into the ad market, Petro says.

What's next: Regarding its future M&A strategy, First Insight plans to invest in enabling revenue optimization, pricing capabilities and AI capabilities.