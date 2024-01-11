Authentic Brands Group has acquired footwear conglomerate Sperry from Wolverine Worldwide for about $130 million.

Why it matters: This is part of a larger movement by companies to pare down assets that don't fit into their core, or high-growth businesses.

Meanwhile, Authentic is also tying up with Aldo Group, which will serve as Sperry's North American operating partner for wholesale, e-commerce and store operations.

It will also support its footwear design, production and global distribution.

Details: The proceeds from the transaction, which closed Wednesday, will be used to pay down debt, Wolverine said in a statement.

Sperry will join Authentic's more than 50 brands including Reebok, Nautica, Forever 21 and Brooks Brothers.

Zoom in: Wolverine Worldwide has been overhauling its portfolio in the past year, selling brands such as Keds, its leather business, and the intellectual property for Hush Puppies in China.

Wolverine will focus on key brands Merrell, Saucony and Sweaty Betty, CEO Christopher Hufnagel said at the ICR Conference in Orlando this week.

Of note: Authentic CEO Jamie Salter told attendees at the ICR Conference that it could go public within the next 18 months.