Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Sam's Club plans to employ AI at its club locations, granting the retailer a "different total addressable market" as it builds digital capabilities in-store and online, CEO Chris Nicholas tells Axios.

Why it matters: The move illustrates parent company Walmart's bid to become a major e-commerce player.

Details: Sam's Club's latest tech advancement, announced Tuesday at CES, aims to resolve long lines for receipt verification at store exits.

After a member pays at a register or via its Scan & Go self-checkout, the new tech will capture images of carts and verify payment of the items in the cart at the exit area, without the need for a person checking.

Sam's Club is running pilot programs across 10 locations.

Meanwhile, Walmart announced a partnership with Microsoft, drawing on AI models from Microsoft Azure and OpenAI as well as Walmart's custom models. Go deeper.

What they're saying: "We focus on what the members are telling us and we put technology in service of that," Nicholas says.

"Queuing at the exit is a classic club model," Nicholas says. "But when it gets busy, those queues can get long."

Technology will allow its focus on the store experience for its membership, freeing associates' time so that they can deliver better service and engagement.

Zoom in: Sam's Club will balance developing its tech capabilities in-house with partnering or seeking outside expertise through acquisitions, Nicholas says.

Through the partnership route, Walmart is working with drone-delivery companies Wing and Zipline to deliver items to 1.8 million households in the Dallas Forth-Worth area.

The big picture: Walmart is going toe-to-toe with competitors such as Amazon, which told Axios last year it plans to leverage generative AI for search capabilities.

The bottom line: "The cheaper you can operate and the more efficiently you can operate, the cheaper you can make prices," Nicholas says.