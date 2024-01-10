Exclusive: Restaurant tech startup GoTab raising up to $50 million
GoTab is raising up to $50 million in a Series B financing this summer, CEO Tim McLaughlin tells Axios exclusively.
Driving the news: The startup will see its valuation double in this round, which is notable in a difficult fundraising environment.
How it works: Arlington, Va.-based GoTab offers point-of-sale, kitchen display system, kiosk, mobile ordering, radio-frequency identification technology and payment solutions.
Catch up fast: Last August, the company closed its Series A at $18 million, in a round led by Truist Ventures. GoTab had previously told Axios it planned to raise a $15 million in the Series A.
- The valuation at that time was said to approach nine figures, which would put the new valuation at close to $200 million.
- GoTab has raised $27.5 million to date.
What's next: While he sees plenty of growth still to be had in the U.S., GoTab will be making more of push into Canada, the U.K. and Australia, McLaughlin says.
- He also sees an opportunity to provide its tech to food halls.
- GoTab's likely exit path is an IPO in two to three years, as McLaughlin says a sale would complicate its many partnerships with other companies.