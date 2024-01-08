Health startup WTHN raises Series A led by L Catterton

Share on email (opens in new window)

WTHN, a wellness startup that offers products based on traditional Chinese medicine, raised a $5 million Series A financing led by L Catterton.

Why it matters: U.S. consumers spend $450 billion on wellness products and services each year, per McKinsey.

Details: Investors also include Jesse Draper's Halogen Ventures, as well as a syndicate of cross-industry angel investors led by Annie Evans of Dream Ventures, Kelley Arena of Golden Hour Ventures, Caroline Witmer and The Helm's angel community.

Existing investors include SoulCycle founders Elizabeth Cutler and Julie Rice and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow, among others.

Proceeds will be invested in physical retail expansion and expanding distribution of its growing line of products with retailers.

How it works: WTHN provides pain relieving treatments, including in-person services like acupuncture and cupping and at-home services like acupressure.

It offers products ranging from herbal supplements to wellness accessories.

They are for sale in nearly 200 retailers as well as online through Erewhon, Poosh and Goop, among others.

What's next: It has a flagship studio in New York City and in January will open a second location in Williamsburg.

Several studios will be opened in New York this year and then across the U.S.

Of note: The company declined to comment on revenue and growth year-over-year.