Elida Beauty marks Yellow Wood Partners' second Unilever deal in under eight months — a feat co-founder Dana Schmaltz partially attributes to the private equity firm's smooth integration of Suave.

Why it matters: As CPGs prune portfolios and interest rates stabilize, competition for assets will intensify, and establishing an edge will be key.

Catch up fast: This week, Yellow Wood inked a deal for Elida, which it will finance with equity and debt, Schmaltz tells Axios.

Unilever's unit generated $760 million in sales in 2022 and the deal was reported to be valued at under $1 billion. Schmaltz declined to comment.

Context: Boston-based Yellow Wood acquired Suave from Unilever in May and over six months, it set up its distribution, payment processing and operations.

"We ended the transition service agreement in six months where we had a full 12 months to do that," Schmaltz says.

This may have tipped the Elida deal in Yellow Wood's favor, he says.

What they're saying: "If you think about the definition of a great brand, you think about Kleenex, you think about Band-Aid, and you think about Q-Tips," Schmaltz says.

They're all attractive brands that are market leaders in their category and that consumers use every day.

"These big CPG companies, especially Unilever, are very well managed. But it's just hard for them to manage these smaller brands," he says.

Flashback: In 2021, Unilever worked with Credit Suisse to sell Elida Beauty, but it pulled the plug because buyers were trying to cherry-pick the brands, resulting in lower-valued bids.

The unit added Caress, Ponds and St. Ives since then, Schmaltz says.

This may have been a move by Unilever to bulk up the unit as a single, standalone entity, thereby drawing the interest of private equity, per Reuters, citing sources familiar.

What's next: When the Elida deal closes, expected in mid-2024, it will operate separately from the Suave brands, Schmaltz says.

Yellow Wood could leverage the distribution capabilities across its brands, by using the same third-party logistics providers or leaning on its retail relationships to help with distribution, Schmaltz adds.

"We think that we can provide those customers with more energy for the brands, more new product development, better sales performance, and the like," he adds.

The company could also look to expand the Elida brands into new geographies like it has done with some of its existing brands.

Meanwhile, Yellow Wood may expand in personal care, beauty, foot care and sexual wellness, while also spending "a good deal of time" in some areas of the food sector, Schmaltz says.