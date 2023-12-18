PE firm Yellow Wood Partners bags Unilever’s Elida Beauty business

Share on email (opens in new window)

Yellow Wood Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm, has agreed to acquire Unilever's Elida Beauty unit for an undisclosed sum.

Why it matters: Unilever's paring of this asset will help the consumer goods conglomerate focus on its key brands, like Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

Details: The tie-up will bring together Yellow Wood's array of consumer brands including, Suave, Dr. Scholl's, Beacon Wellness and EcoTools, as well skincare brands Byoma and Freeman Beauty, with Unilever's personal care brands, including Q-tips, Caress, Alberto Balsam and VO5.

Context: This will be Yellow Wood's fourth brand carve out from a major consumer product goods company in the past four years.

Earlier this year, Unilever sold its Suave shaving brand to Yellow Wood.

Catch up fast: Unilever's unit generated $760 million in sales in 2022.

What they're saying: "We look forward to continuing our differentiated strategy to acquire other brands in the future," Yellow Wood said in a statement.