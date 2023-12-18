Farfetch will be sold to Coupang in deal rescue
Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) will be acquired by Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) after the global retailer threw the online luxury platform a financial lifeline.
Why it matters: Farfetch's troubles underscore the economic pressures that are dampening aspirational shoppers' demand
Details: Coupang will inject $500 million in capital into the company to keep the engine running.
- The company will be fully controlled by Coupang and will be pulled from the New York Stock Exchange and taken private.
- Greenoaks will be Coupang's investment partner in the deal, holding a 19.9% stake.
- Farfetch CEO José Neves will stay on and Farfetch shareholders will see their investments wiped out, a source familiar tells Axios.
What they're saying: "Farfetch will rededicate itself to providing the most elevated experience for the world's most exclusive brands, while pursuing steady and thoughtful growth as a private company," Coupang CEO Bom Kim said in a statement.
Of note: Richemont's pending deal to sell a majority stake in Yoox Net-a-Porter to Farfetch and Alabbar — which European regulators green-lit in October — has been terminated as a result.