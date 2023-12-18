Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) will be acquired by Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) after the global retailer threw the online luxury platform a financial lifeline.

Why it matters: Farfetch's troubles underscore the economic pressures that are dampening aspirational shoppers' demand

Details: Coupang will inject $500 million in capital into the company to keep the engine running.

The company will be fully controlled by Coupang and will be pulled from the New York Stock Exchange and taken private.

Greenoaks will be Coupang's investment partner in the deal, holding a 19.9% stake.

Farfetch CEO José Neves will stay on and Farfetch shareholders will see their investments wiped out, a source familiar tells Axios.

What they're saying: "Farfetch will rededicate itself to providing the most elevated experience for the world's most exclusive brands, while pursuing steady and thoughtful growth as a private company," Coupang CEO Bom Kim said in a statement.

Of note: Richemont's pending deal to sell a majority stake in Yoox Net-a-Porter to Farfetch and Alabbar — which European regulators green-lit in October — has been terminated as a result.