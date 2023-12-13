Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Healthy-for-you food trends will drive the next wave of M&A activity, especially in fresh produce.

Why it matters: Nearly 75% of consumers say they buy fresh foods at least once a week, mostly driven by their desire to eat healthier, per a Deloitte report.

What's happening: The fresh foods space has seen a lot of activity, especially from private equity, "where they're seeing opportunities to buy and build," says Harris Williams managing director Tim Alexander.

State of play: Healthy-for-you food deals have become a major theme this year:

In July, CPG company Mars acquired PE-backed Kevin's Natural Foods for $800 million in a bid to build a presence in healthier foods and in the refrigerated section of grocery.

In June, HighPost Capital led an $85 million investment in celebrity-backed, better-for-you cereal brand Magic Spoon.

And today, Bain Capital Private Equity agreed to acquire a significant stake in 1440 Foods, which owns healthy bars and snacks maker Pure Protein, sports nutrition brand Met-Rx, and protein powder company Body Fortress.

Zoom out: Consumers are also broadening their palates to try new products — further driving M&A interest in the fresh food space, Alexander says.

"I think this will override any potential economic headwinds," he adds.

Zoom in: The fresh produce ecosystem is very fragmented, with one or multiple local produce distributors delivering to food service, restaurants, or independent grocery stores.

"A lot of these smaller mom-and-pops have not made investments into technology as relates to inventory management, as it relates to optimization of routes, and as it relates to figuring out pricing," Alexander says.

This is where private equity can add value and scale, he mentions.

Of note: Produce distributors also have opportunities to address this need by scaling through inorganic growth, such as by acquiring other smaller food distributors.

Meanwhile, restaurants, grocers and retailers that sell fresh foods are leaning into smaller formats.

"The management of the supply chain is allowing more for small format stores," Alexander offers.

These places will often lack storage capacity or have limited refrigerator or freezer space.

But they'll have a distributor partner that delivers fresh food items to them two, three, sometimes seven days a week.

This also enables them to have a greater diversity of menu items that they can put in their stores because they are able to get to a broader array of products regardless of the season, he adds.

The intrigue: Alexander expects to see a pullback in small branded deals, he says.

There will be more of a focus on category trends, such as a co-packer or private label manufacturer that makes frozen Asian appetizers, and investments in businesses that serve those categories.

What's next: The food and beverage M&A space will continue to see opportunities in private label and co-packing, Alexander says.