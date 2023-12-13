FTC's overhaul of HSR Forms could reduce second requests

The Federal Trade Commission's proposed shakeup of merger paperwork could cut the amount of second requests for proposed deals, a source with knowledge of the FTC's thinking says.

Why it matters: The move could accelerate deal close timelines significantly for most mergers and free regulators to focus on thornier tie-ups.

Of note: FTC chair Lina Khan, who's built a reputation for being litigious on antitrust, said she hopes to finalize the new Hart-Scott-Rodino Act forms by next September.

How it works: The companies involved in any merger valued at more than $50 million (there are caveats), with at least one of the entities either engaged in commerce or affecting commerce, must fill out an HSR form.

Depending on jurisdiction, that form gets sent to either the Department of Justice or the FTC.

If it is the FTC, it's routed to a group of lawyers assigned to a particular industry.

Those lawyers review it and determine if a second request is needed.

Details: "The new form would require the parties to provide a competitive analysis of the transaction," according to a post by law firm Morgan Lewis.

"The parties will have to identify any areas where they are actual or potential competitors, as well as identify existing and potential supply relationships," the post states, among other asks.

Be smart: By getting that kind of information ahead of time, the FTC believes it will make the process more efficient.

By the numbers: Per the FTC's most recent annual report on Hart-Scott-Rodino, the FTC and DOJ issued more second requests in fiscal year 2021 than in fiscal year 2020.

Transactions valued at $500 million-plus made up 69.2% of second requests issued, but only 45.8% of the total reported HSR transactions in 2021.

Between 1% and 2% of all mergers receive a second request, while 0.05% of all mergers are challenged, the source tells Axios.

Between the lines: Many second requests are prompted because HSR forms are inadequate, a second source familiar with the agency's thinking says.

As it stands, the limited information contained in those forms necessitates further investigation, which can't be completed within the 30-day waiting period.

The existing HSR form asks for filers to describe the transaction, the business operations, and any assets being acquired, as well as any non-competition agreements.

That means there have been some surprises for dealmakers, such as the second request for merging luxury groups Tapestry and Capri.

Meanwhile: Don't expect a merger of the FTC and DOJ, at least under this Congress and administration, the second source says.