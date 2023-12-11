Marketing tech company Daydream raised a $2.5 million pre-seed round to help companies revamp search engine optimization, CEO Thenuka Karunaratne

Why it matters: With many customer acquisition channels becoming expensive or disintermediated, search engines have become an important vehicle.

Details: Daydream's investors include former Webflow executive Melissa Tan, Notion executive Lauryn Isford, former Survey Monkey executive Eli Schwartz, Basis Set Ventures and WndrCo.

Fresh capital will finance hiring and inbound and outbound marketing, Karunaratne says.

What they're saying: If you look at the major retailers, "they figured out an automated approach to really optimizing for search," Karunaratne says.

"When you have the introduction of AI, the possibilities for how retailers can reach users on search changes drastically."

How it works: Daydream identifies the type of product customers are seeking that's closely related to the service that the company provides and then automatically produces content to reach those users.

Daydream aims to automate the content performance monitoring, the search traffic tracking, and the continual updating of the content in hopes of getting the content "to perform better over time."

The company can take a product catalog, analyze product attributes and reviews, and automatically create listicle articles showcasing the top items in a particular category, for instance, Karunaratne says.

By the numbers: Daydream plans to reach around $1 million in ARR by the end of Q1 2024.

Context: Around 7.8% of digital marketing spending goes toward search advertising, while 8.5% goes toward SEO, according to a Gartner report.

The big picture: When people search "rentals near me," links to Airbnb and Vrbo typically populate. Similarly, Redfin and Zillow would likely pop up if users search "houses for sale near me."

"There's been enough examples of really successful tech companies that have used automated content creation to acquire a lot of users and use that as a primary growth marketing strategy," Karunaratne says.

"But until now, there hasn't been a product that's made it very easy to execute a playbook like that. "

What's next: Daydream will probably look to raise again next year, depending on how quickly it can acquire customer revenue, Karunaratne says.