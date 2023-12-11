Exclusive: Daydream raises $2.5M to scale customer acquisition through SEO
Marketing tech company Daydream raised a $2.5 million pre-seed round to help companies revamp search engine optimization, CEO Thenuka Karunaratne
Why it matters: With many customer acquisition channels becoming expensive or disintermediated, search engines have become an important vehicle.
Details: Daydream's investors include former Webflow executive Melissa Tan, Notion executive Lauryn Isford, former Survey Monkey executive Eli Schwartz, Basis Set Ventures and WndrCo.
- Fresh capital will finance hiring and inbound and outbound marketing, Karunaratne says.
What they're saying: If you look at the major retailers, "they figured out an automated approach to really optimizing for search," Karunaratne says.
- "When you have the introduction of AI, the possibilities for how retailers can reach users on search changes drastically."
How it works: Daydream identifies the type of product customers are seeking that's closely related to the service that the company provides and then automatically produces content to reach those users.
- Daydream aims to automate the content performance monitoring, the search traffic tracking, and the continual updating of the content in hopes of getting the content "to perform better over time."
- The company can take a product catalog, analyze product attributes and reviews, and automatically create listicle articles showcasing the top items in a particular category, for instance, Karunaratne says.
By the numbers: Daydream plans to reach around $1 million in ARR by the end of Q1 2024.
Context: Around 7.8% of digital marketing spending goes toward search advertising, while 8.5% goes toward SEO, according to a Gartner report.
The big picture: When people search "rentals near me," links to Airbnb and Vrbo typically populate. Similarly, Redfin and Zillow would likely pop up if users search "houses for sale near me."
- "There's been enough examples of really successful tech companies that have used automated content creation to acquire a lot of users and use that as a primary growth marketing strategy," Karunaratne says.
- "But until now, there hasn't been a product that's made it very easy to execute a playbook like that. "
What's next: Daydream will probably look to raise again next year, depending on how quickly it can acquire customer revenue, Karunaratne says.
- Daydream's customers include SaaS players like Tome, Twingate and Mesh, and it plans to expand into e-commerce and retail over the coming months.