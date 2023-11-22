Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios
Suja Life, a San Diego-based maker of cold-pressed juice, has been exploring a sale of the company, sources familiar with the situation say.
Why it matters: An acquisition of Suja would infuse some life into a tepid beverage M&A environment, which saw a 76% decrease in global deal activity this past quarter.
Details: Suja was in talks to sell itself to Bolthouse Farms, which is owned by PE firm Butterfly Equity, but it had not retained a financial adviser, the sources say.
Catch up fast: When Suja was acquired by PE firm Paine Schwartz Partners in 2021 for undisclosed terms, it generated about $185 million in sales, per multiple reports.
Suja, Paine Schwartz, Bolthouse and Butterfly did not immediately respond to requests for comment.