Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Scoop: Juice maker Suja Life has been exploring sale

headshot
Illustration hands juggling fruit and gold coins.

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Suja Life, a San Diego-based maker of cold-pressed juice, has been exploring a sale of the company, sources familiar with the situation say.

Why it matters: An acquisition of Suja would infuse some life into a tepid beverage M&A environment, which saw a 76% decrease in global deal activity this past quarter.

Details: Suja was in talks to sell itself to Bolthouse Farms, which is owned by PE firm Butterfly Equity, but it had not retained a financial adviser, the sources say.

  • The aim was actually to take the company public, but the market backdrop changed, according to one of the sources.
  • A deal with Bolthouse, however, has been paused as well, the source says.
  • Either way, Suja will likely find itself owned by a strategic such as Bolthouse or even Tropicana by the end of next year, another source says.

Catch up fast: When Suja was acquired by PE firm Paine Schwartz Partners in 2021 for undisclosed terms, it generated about $185 million in sales, per multiple reports.

  • As far back as 2015, it was valued at as much as $300 million, also per multiple reports.
  • Note that the company bought Vive Organic, a maker of immunity-boosting juice shots, last October.

Suja, Paine Schwartz, Bolthouse and Butterfly did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Go deeper