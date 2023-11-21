Private equity to buy eBay-backed classifieds business Adevinta for $13 billion
Nov 21, 2023
Private equity firms Blackstone and Permira on Tuesday said that they plan launch a takeover tender for Adevinta, an Oslo-listed classifieds business backed by eBay that would be valued at around $13 billion.
Why it matters: eBay, an e-commerce pioneer, is seeking to keep pace with rival marketplaces that have evolved beyond classifieds.
Backstory: Adevinta bought eBay's classifieds business in 2021 for $9.2 billion, beating out Blackstone and Permira. But Permira later got a minority stake via a side purchase from eBay (which had retained a position).
Details: eBay will sell 50% of its shares for around $2.2 billion, and then would roll over its remaining 20% position into the new company, were the tender to be successful.
- General Atlantic and TCV also are participating on the equity buyside, while debt will be financed via nearly $5 billion from private credit funds, Bloomberg reports.
- Lenders reportedly include CPPIB, GIC, Intermediate Capital Group, Arcmont Asset Management, Sixth Street Partners, and Goldman Sachs.