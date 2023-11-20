GoPuff's most likely scenario is to either sell to or merge with a strategic acquirer such as Uber, Instacart or Doordash, sources familiar with the company say. Why it matters: The food delivery sector is a competitive, low-margin business, and continued consolidation is likely as players contend with unprofitable capacity and infrastructure.

Driving the news: Turkey-based Getir's recent acquisition of FreshDirect is one of the latest M&A moves after the acquirer laid off employees and slashed its valuation.

Details: Philadelphia-based GoPuff doesn't have the financials to go public, even if the IPO market was open, the sources say.

The pros of buying GoPuff include taking on its warehouses and liquor licenses, which it owns, they say.

The caveat, though, is it does have some costly infrastructure that would need to be shut down, they say.

What they're saying: "These claims are categorically false. The company is in a strong financial position, with multiple years of runway, and continues to drive significant quarterly growth," the company responded in a statement.

"We have no interest in selling the company and have not been in the market to raise capital," the company adds.

A separate source close to the company's thinking says that while it is not yet profitable, adjusted EBITDA on a monthly basis has improved by 75% between January 2022 and September 2023.

Plus, net revenue is up 20% year-over-year in Q3, the source says.

The intrigue: One of the sources emphasizes that GoPuff is not just a delivery service, but also a high-end convenience store retailer (it's expensive to have snacks immediately delivered).

There's an outside chance that a convenience store chain — to build out its tech while extracting synergies — could buy GoPuff.

Catch up fast: GoPuff has executed a series of layoffs over the last year, most recently shedding 2% of its workforce in March.

This followed GoPuff's hyper-growth period, wherein the startup raised nearly $5 billion and had a post-money valuation of $15 billion in 2021, per PitchBook

Zoom in: Another high-end entrant in the convenience space is Foxtrot, which a source says (and another confirms) was exploring options, including raising money, being acquired or merging.

State of play: Whether they focus on restaurant, convenience or grocery, delivery services are effectively competing with one another. As such, the space has seen a wave of consolidation.

By the numbers: GoPuff was reported to be raising money last year, specifically debt, per PitchBook.

It has raised approximately $4 billion and was most recently valued at $15 billion, per a source.

Foxtrot, meanwhile, had raised nearly $200 million as of February and had a post-money valuation of $475 million as of early 2022, per PitchBook.

Foxtrot did not respond to a request for comment.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected with the company name Misfits Market (not Misfits Foods).