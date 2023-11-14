Keychain raises $18M to play matchmaker for CPG manufacturers and brands

Share on email (opens in new window)

L to R, founders Jordan Weitz, Oisin Hanrahan and Umang Dua. Photo: Courtesy of Keychain

Keychain, a New York City-based B2B marketplace that plays matchmaker between third-party CPG manufacturers and retailers and brands, raised an $18 million seed round. Why it matters: According to Keychain, $500 billion worth of packaged products are produced every year by more than 20,000 manufacturers in the U.S. alone.

Details: The raise was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, and includes Box Group, Afore Capital, SV Angel, and over 20 CPG industry professionals.

The round values the supply chain company at $75 million, a source familiar tells Axios.

Proceeds are being invested in research and people as Keychain builds the product's architecture from the ground up, CEO Oisin Hanrahan tells Axios.

How it works: Keychain's platform aims to help customers navigate the manufacturing process, from providing competitive intelligence and manufacturer sourcing to terms negotiation, onboarding, and compliance.

More than 10,000 manufacturers have joined the network thus far, with Keychain's AI-powered technology helping brands locate production and packaging partners in minutes.

The big picture: Keychain hopes to solve a fragmented process, serviced by trade shows and brokers and involving multiple visits to manufacturers, resulting in time-consuming efforts to lock down the right partners.

Of note: While the company plans to open its platform to select retailers and brands in 2024, Keychain is currently available only to invited partners.

It's an enterprise-level tool that will be initially utilized by the largest brands and retailers due to its expense, Hanrahan says, though eventually, it could have a product for smaller companies and startups.

The intrigue: As Keychain builds out its offering in the months to come, the company will weigh a potential entry into inventory financing.

That could include raising significant capital and providing the financing itself or bringing in a third party, among other options, Hanrahan says.

Catch up fast: The months-old tech startup was founded by Hanrahan, Umang Dua and Jordan Weitz.

Hanrahan and Dua founded Handy, which they sold to Angi (formerly Angie's List) for nine figures, and became CEO and CRO, respectively, of their acquirer.

Weitz, who was previously an investor at Monogram Capital Partners, brings CPG, PE and VC experience to the company.

What they're saying: "It's the same problem we've worked on solving in other categories. We understand how to make these marketplaces work," Hanrahan says.