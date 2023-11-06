Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI), a holding company for niche middle-market businesses, wants to position itself for acquisitions next year.

Driving the news: Last week, Compass Diversified agreed to sell Wheelhouse Holding to Fox Factory Holding (Nasdaq: FOXF) for an enterprise value of $572 million.

What they're saying: "We just brought about half a billion dollars back onto our balance sheet … and put ourselves in a position to be able to act swiftly against a great opportunity coming in 2024," CEO Elias Sabo tells Axios.

Compass Diversified says it will use the proceeds from the deal to pay down debt.

Wheelhouse is the parent company of Marucci Sports.

Flashback: Compass Diversified acquired Marucci for $200 million in April 2020 with about $14 million in EBITDA. It has sold Marucci with over $50 million in EBITDA, Sabo says.

Marucci, known for supplying the bats for Major League Baseball, expanded its business into new areas like fielding gloves and softball.

Marucci acquired Lizard Skins in 2021 and Baum Bat this year.

Details: "A lot of where the profit is made is in aluminum and composite bats," Sabo says. "That technology is creating a [need for a] lot of engineering resources. There's a lot of specialty work with composite materials that needs to happen. And that really aligns with what Fox is great at."

Fox is a maker of performance ride products for bicycles, and on-road and off-road vehicles.

Of note: "Every company does hit a point where it's either exhausted what we can do for it, or someone else believes they're gonna be able to have a better outcome than us," Sabo says.

This year the company sold Advanced Circuits, a manufacturer of printed circuit boards for an enterprise value of $220 million in cash.

Zoom in: "We always identify companies that have kind of a well-defined competitive position in their niche," Sabo says.

Last year the company acquired PrimaLoft, a provider of high-performance synthetic insulation and materials for consumer outerwear and accessories.

It acquired Boa, a maker of adjustable, precision-fit closures for shoes and helmets, in 2020.

Zoom out: The componentry business in apparel is a burgeoning area that some dealmakers are watching.

The intrigue: "These are the times when everybody's on the sidelines," Sabo says, referring to the M&A and macroeconomic environment. "This is when we want to have capital and be active."