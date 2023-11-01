When debt comes knocking at troubled retailers
Troubled retailers aren't in the clear this holiday season as those burdened with a heavy debt load could find it too difficult to reverse.
Why it matters The more expensive financing environment is unlikely to improve the situation for those in distress.
What's happening: "While the availability of the financing is there, the ability to service the financing is more difficult," Perry Mandarino, co-head of investment banking and head of restructuring at B. Riley Securities, tells Kimberly.
- A loan could have cost a borrower 4% to 6% two years ago. Now, it's more like 9% to 11%, he says.
- Interest rates will likely remain elevated over the coming months, says David Berliner, a principal at BDO's restructuring and turnaround services practice.
- "We're going to see added borrowing costs and what that does is it limits your ability to refresh your stores and spend money on initiatives," he adds.
Zoom in: Most of the retailers that went south this year didn't have a particularly strong e-commerce presence, Berliner says. (Rite Aid and Bed Bath & Beyond both struggled in this regard).
- If stores look old and sluggish and the shelves are empty or messy, "you don't get a lot of repeat business that way," he adds.
- If retailers don't perform well this holiday season, then their lenders' and their vendors' support is going to erode, "making it harder and harder."
Between the lines: The most successful retailers have less debt, Mandarino says.
Flashback: Retail LBOs — a strategy predicated on the ability to open stores — were more successful when economic cycles were more regular and predictable, and e-commerce wasn't stealing as much market share.
The big picture: Retailers are contending with a disconnect on valuations, alongside inflation's impact on consumer spending, Mandarino says.
- "[Retailers] are pressured from the pure economics of the transaction, and pressured from the demand side," he says.
By the numbers: S&P Global Market Intelligence clocked 64 bankruptcies in the consumer discretionary sector and 17 in consumer staples this year so far.
- Overall there were 516 bankruptcies recorded through September, almost on par with the number of bankruptcies seen in 2020 in the same period.
The intrigue: "The number of retailers restructuring in bankruptcy, as a percentage of total bankruptcies for that year decreased, while the percentage of liquidations and asset sales has increased," according to BDO's bi-annual bankruptcy report.
- Christmas Tree Shops, Shoe City (Esco) and Tuesday Morning went the liquidation route.
- Meanwhile, Morphe parent Forma Brands sold to a collection of lenders, including Jefferies Finance, Cerberus Capital Management, FB Intermediate Holdings, and &vest in April.
- David's Bridal got a court green light for a going concern sale to Cion Investment Corp.
Of note: A sale out of bankruptcy can be ripe pickings for a buyer, thanks to a provision that allows buyers to steer clear of the liabilities. "You can pick and choose as a buyer," Berliner says.
- "That makes it a lot more desirable for some of these buyers to buy the assets of a retailer out of bankruptcy."
- Bed Bath & Beyond liquidated its brick-and-mortar stores but sold the intellectual property of its eponymous brand name and digital assets to Overstock and BuyBuy Baby to Dream on Me.
What next: Mandarino says specialty retailers are particularly vulnerable, especially as you look at the recent crop that filed for bankruptcy this year.
- The teen apparel sector may see some consolidation, he says, as well as home goods, such as bedding stores.
- For those retailers "without a strong [e-commerce] presence, it's going to be super difficult," he adds.
