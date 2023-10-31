Biomanufacturer Triplebar raises $20M Series A

Triplebar, a biotech startup, has raised a $20 million Series A round to expand its food and biopharmaceuticals portfolio.

Why it matters: The Emeryville, Calif.-based startup is part of an emerging group of companies developing environmentally low-impact ways to manufacture animal proteins bioidentical to those found in nature.

Details: The round will bring the company to cash flow break-even, CEO Maria Cho tells Axios.

Synthesis Capital led, with participation from Essential Capital, Stray Dog Capital, iSelect Fund, and existing investor The Production Board.

It brings the total amount raised to date to $25 million.

How it works: Triplebar develops "biological systems for manufacturing low-cost, low-footprint animal proteins to replace traditional animal sources," it said.

In particular, it optimizes "the performance of animal cell lines for cellular meat products."

The company also discovers "novel therapeutic biologic drug candidates for addressing major human health challenges."

Zoom in: Specifically, it intends "to serve the bioactive or functional protein market, the cultivated meat market and the biologic drug market," Cho says.

For example, Triplebar is working with FrieslandCampina Ingredients on precision fermentation of bioactive proteins, she says.

It is also working with Umami Bioworks to co-develop optimized cell lines for the production of cultivated seafood such as Japanese eel, the company said.

Catch up fast: The company was founded in 2019 by biochemist Jeremy Agresti as part of the venture foundry of The Production Board.

The big picture: "What keeps me up at night is how we are going to feed the world by 2050," Cho says. "We need to rapidly bring low-cost, low-footprint food and nutrition ingredients to market with our partners to directly impact the food system and its impact to climate."