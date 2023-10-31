Biomanufacturer Triplebar raises $20M Series A
Triplebar, a biotech startup, has raised a $20 million Series A round to expand its food and biopharmaceuticals portfolio.
Why it matters: The Emeryville, Calif.-based startup is part of an emerging group of companies developing environmentally low-impact ways to manufacture animal proteins bioidentical to those found in nature.
Details: The round will bring the company to cash flow break-even, CEO Maria Cho tells Axios.
- Synthesis Capital led, with participation from Essential Capital, Stray Dog Capital, iSelect Fund, and existing investor The Production Board.
- It brings the total amount raised to date to $25 million.
How it works: Triplebar develops "biological systems for manufacturing low-cost, low-footprint animal proteins to replace traditional animal sources," it said.
- In particular, it optimizes "the performance of animal cell lines for cellular meat products."
- The company also discovers "novel therapeutic biologic drug candidates for addressing major human health challenges."
Zoom in: Specifically, it intends "to serve the bioactive or functional protein market, the cultivated meat market and the biologic drug market," Cho says.
- For example, Triplebar is working with FrieslandCampina Ingredients on precision fermentation of bioactive proteins, she says.
- It is also working with Umami Bioworks to co-develop optimized cell lines for the production of cultivated seafood such as Japanese eel, the company said.
Catch up fast: The company was founded in 2019 by biochemist Jeremy Agresti as part of the venture foundry of The Production Board.
The big picture: "What keeps me up at night is how we are going to feed the world by 2050," Cho says. "We need to rapidly bring low-cost, low-footprint food and nutrition ingredients to market with our partners to directly impact the food system and its impact to climate."