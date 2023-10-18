Showroom B2B raises $6.5M to spotlight India’s unbranded retailers

Share on email (opens in new window)

Showroom B2B, a trading platform for small, unbranded garment retailers, raised a $6.5 million seed to scale its physical and digital showrooms across India's markets, CEO Abhishek Dua tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Many of India's small to midsized garment manufacturers struggle to access wholesalers and retailers in a scalable way, often due to capital or geographic constraints.

Details: The round was led by Jungle Ventures, with Accion Venture Lab, Saison Capital and ICMG Partners participating.

The company has raised $8 million to date.

How it works: Showroom B2B gives retailers access to high-quality clothing products and distributors through an e-commerce app, as well as experiential stores.

For suppliers, this hybrid digital-physical model helps reduce return rates and encourages more bulk ordering.

"Since we do not purchase any inventory, it is more or less the sample sold so we can keep a much larger assortment," as compared to a wholesaler with fixed capital because they need to purchase products and inventory, Dua says.

What they're saying: "The hybrid model is the big difference," Accion Venture Lab managing partner and Showroom B2B investor Rahil Rangwala says.

A physical showroom gives small retailers better access to local brands in rural or remote areas, allowing them to get closer to the product and gauge how they feel and look, before they place their order digitally.

"For the SME manufacturers, it brings their products into tier-two or tier-three cities and connects them to markets as well," Rangwala adds.

What's next: The funding will allow the company to scale its showrooms across India.

It currently operates three locations in Uttar Pradesh, and it plans to expand into nearby states, Dua says.

Funds will also go toward developing its own private label, Dua says, "mainly because of the market structures that we are going to use to get income," and to build its brand presence.

"There are specific products that are only available on the platform that then creates a kind of stickiness to the retailers," he adds.

What we're watching: The company is picking up the pace now and focusing on hitting several milestones, Dua says. But it could consider ramping the gear to a Series A in a year's time.

Context: Retailers typically either purchase from multiple layers of traders or wholesalers, or go directly to the manufacturer, making the process fragmented and fraught.

"We can't really copy and paste the textbook e-commerce model and expect people to purchase every now and then because this requires a decent amount of touch and feel of the product," Dua says.

Of note: Showroom B2B also gives small independent retailers and manufacturers access to financing where traditional financing options are lacking.