AI in restaurants should bring humans to the fore

Artificial intelligence is often viewed as a threat to human workforces — but it could bring customer service staff to the forefront, says Union Square Hospitality Group founder and restaurateur Danny Meyer.

Why it matters: Restaurants are trying to figure out ways to enhance the customer experience while keeping their employees happy, even with limited resources.

"A great tech should advance touch," Meyer said to a filled room at the Manhatta restaurant for New York Tech Week.

Context: Meyer co-founded Enlightened Hospitality Investments, a growth equity firm that has made investments in guest experience platform SevenRooms, AI-powered ordering assistant ConverseNow, vision AI kitchen operations platform PreciTaste, and labor management platform 7shifts.

What they're saying: AI has the ability to "provide all kinds of tools so that we can customize the experience," he says.

"What if we could know each and every one when you come to one of our restaurants? What do you like to eat? How long do you want to spend? What your favorite wines are? Do you even drink wine?"

AI can help restaurants know their customers, their spending habits, and what to market to them — which should help increase revenue and save money, he says.

AI can also help with mundane tasks that can be error-ridden, like taking someone's order, IBM chief commercial officer Rob Thomas said, speaking at the same event.

Catch up fast: In 2021, IBM acquired McD Tech Labs, formerly known as Apprente, before McDonald's bought it in 2019.

The technology helps automate food ordering at drive-thrus using AI.

Under IBM, McD Tech has added natural-language processing features, which were launched in partnership with the fast-food chain's drive-thrus.

The latest: The technology is taking the friction out of ordering because now people can just say their order, and they can see it on the screen and make corrections if they need to in real time, Thomas says.

"We got automation from 40% to 85% in a period of months," he says.

"We believe in this early testing that you can actually get an increase in consumption," he says, by surfacing more precise recommendations as opposed to just, "you want a large size."

Between the lines: "The biggest problem it solves for McDonald's is labor," Thomas says. "It's not eliminating it, but you augment it."

The bottom line: Gesturing to Manhatta, Meyer says, "I've never met one person who would spend the kind of money it takes to eat at this restaurant, just because they're hungry."