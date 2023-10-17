Share on email (opens in new window)

Gardenuity, a tech-enabled gardening lifestyle company, has raised $5.5 million in seed funding, CEO Donna Letier tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Gardenuity's gardening offering primarily targets the corporate wellness industry, a market estimated at nearly $19 billion in 2021.

Details: The seed was led by Anchor Capital and Retail Connection.

Participants included Bonnie Plants, Deason Capital, Ross Jones from Berkshire Partners, JFO Group, Revtech Ventures, Gray's Creek Capital and North Texas Angel Network.

The company has raised $7.5 million to date.

How it works: The Dallas-based company sends customized gardening kits that include live plants and seeds to companies and consumers across the U.S.

What's next: The raise will help the company roll out new match technology that helps pair customers with a garden that works best with their location and lifestyle.

The tech takes into account factors such as forecasted weather, seasonality and plant nutrient needs.

Fresh capital will also help Gardenuity expand its suite of gardens and gardening kits.

It also plans to expand its digital community platform, which will enable growers to ask questions, and share harvesting tips and recipes.

Zoom in: The majority of its customers are B2B, Letier says, whereby workers find Gardenuity through various corporate programs, such as onboarding, a wellness program or workshop.

"Wellness is at the forefront of conversations of business leaders globally," Letier says.

Around 85% of companies and organizations stick with its program, she adds.

Zoom out: Around 80% of U.S. businesses with more than 50 employees offer a corporate wellness program, according to the U.S. Labor Department.