Exclusive: Gardenuity scoops up $5.5M seed as it plots expansion
Gardenuity, a tech-enabled gardening lifestyle company, has raised $5.5 million in seed funding, CEO Donna Letier tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Gardenuity's gardening offering primarily targets the corporate wellness industry, a market estimated at nearly $19 billion in 2021.
Details: The seed was led by Anchor Capital and Retail Connection.
- Participants included Bonnie Plants, Deason Capital, Ross Jones from Berkshire Partners, JFO Group, Revtech Ventures, Gray's Creek Capital and North Texas Angel Network.
- The company has raised $7.5 million to date.
How it works: The Dallas-based company sends customized gardening kits that include live plants and seeds to companies and consumers across the U.S.
What's next: The raise will help the company roll out new match technology that helps pair customers with a garden that works best with their location and lifestyle.
- The tech takes into account factors such as forecasted weather, seasonality and plant nutrient needs.
- Fresh capital will also help Gardenuity expand its suite of gardens and gardening kits.
- It also plans to expand its digital community platform, which will enable growers to ask questions, and share harvesting tips and recipes.
Zoom in: The majority of its customers are B2B, Letier says, whereby workers find Gardenuity through various corporate programs, such as onboarding, a wellness program or workshop.
- "Wellness is at the forefront of conversations of business leaders globally," Letier says.
- Around 85% of companies and organizations stick with its program, she adds.
Zoom out: Around 80% of U.S. businesses with more than 50 employees offer a corporate wellness program, according to the U.S. Labor Department.
- Studies say that wellness initiatives increase productivity and improve overall health care outcomes, as well as reduce health care costs.
- "There's going to be a lot of doors that open up for us, both in the gardening arena, in the health arena, and certainly in the wellness arena," she says.