Exclusive: Joor orders up $25M for wholesale management
Joor, a New York-based wholesale management platform, raised a $25 million round of financing, CEO Kristin Savilia tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: After the chaos the pandemic unleashed on the supply chain, retailers and brands are eager for technologies that help them streamline the product ordering process.
Details: Joor's raise is a mix of debt and equity, and it was led by Brightwood Capital and Tamarix Capital Partners, Savilia says.
- Existing investors also threw their hats in, including Macquarie Capital, Battery Ventures and Canaan Partners.
- The round — the valuation of which was flat compared to the last one —was opportunistic and raised over a six-month period, Savilia says.
How it works: Joor's marketplace largely caters to the luxury, apparel and accessories industries.
- Rather than physically having to attend fashion shows or visit showrooms, buyers can visit brands online.
- On the platform, brands and buyers present collections, build assortments, place and manage orders, and process payments.
What's next: Fresh funds will be invested in data and Joor Pay, an embedded payments platform, after the company launched a beta version of it a year ago.
- Joor is also investing in features that will allow it to expand its footwear vertical and into the sport and outdoor category.
Catch up fast: It has raised a total of nearly $83 million, most recently taking in about $47 million in a 2021 Series D round, with a post-money valuation at the time of almost $427 million, per PitchBook.
By the numbers: Last year the company's platform generated $20 billion in gross merchandise volume (GMV).
- Joor brings together 14,000 brands and 600,000 fashion buyers from 150 countries.
- Its exclusive partners include LVMH, Richemont, Tapestry, Stella McCartney, Valentino, Kate Spade, Dr. Martens, Neiman Marcus, Shopbop, Printemps and Harrods.
Zoom in: The retail tech company makes money by charging brands for features like the virtual showroom and analytics, and providing a secure site that retailers can be invited to visit.
- There is also an advanced version of Joor that retailers like Macy's and Printemps pay for to get better access to all brands, images and prices.
- If there is any change on the brand side, such as if it drops a style, the retailer is immediately alerted and a replacement is suggested.
What's next: Now that Joor has digitized the wholesale buying process, it aims to utilize its private data to play matchmaker by helping brands find new partners.
- In terms of a future liquidity event, Savilia did say that Joor strategically fits in with a number of retail tech ecosystem strategies, though that's opportunistic.
- Right now the company is focused on this funding and executing, she says.
The bottom line: "Good companies can raise money even in tough times," Savilia says.