Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Joor, a New York-based wholesale management platform, raised a $25 million round of financing, CEO Kristin Savilia tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: After the chaos the pandemic unleashed on the supply chain, retailers and brands are eager for technologies that help them streamline the product ordering process.

Details: Joor's raise is a mix of debt and equity, and it was led by Brightwood Capital and Tamarix Capital Partners, Savilia says.

Existing investors also threw their hats in, including Macquarie Capital, Battery Ventures and Canaan Partners.

The round — the valuation of which was flat compared to the last one —was opportunistic and raised over a six-month period, Savilia says.

How it works: Joor's marketplace largely caters to the luxury, apparel and accessories industries.

Rather than physically having to attend fashion shows or visit showrooms, buyers can visit brands online.

On the platform, brands and buyers present collections, build assortments, place and manage orders, and process payments.

What's next: Fresh funds will be invested in data and Joor Pay, an embedded payments platform, after the company launched a beta version of it a year ago.

Joor is also investing in features that will allow it to expand its footwear vertical and into the sport and outdoor category.

Catch up fast: It has raised a total of nearly $83 million, most recently taking in about $47 million in a 2021 Series D round, with a post-money valuation at the time of almost $427 million, per PitchBook.

By the numbers: Last year the company's platform generated $20 billion in gross merchandise volume (GMV).

Joor brings together 14,000 brands and 600,000 fashion buyers from 150 countries.

Its exclusive partners include LVMH, Richemont, Tapestry, Stella McCartney, Valentino, Kate Spade, Dr. Martens, Neiman Marcus, Shopbop, Printemps and Harrods.

Zoom in: The retail tech company makes money by charging brands for features like the virtual showroom and analytics, and providing a secure site that retailers can be invited to visit.

There is also an advanced version of Joor that retailers like Macy's and Printemps pay for to get better access to all brands, images and prices.

If there is any change on the brand side, such as if it drops a style, the retailer is immediately alerted and a replacement is suggested.

What's next: Now that Joor has digitized the wholesale buying process, it aims to utilize its private data to play matchmaker by helping brands find new partners.

In terms of a future liquidity event, Savilia did say that Joor strategically fits in with a number of retail tech ecosystem strategies, though that's opportunistic.

Right now the company is focused on this funding and executing, she says.

The bottom line: "Good companies can raise money even in tough times," Savilia says.