The FTC's aggressive stance on antitrust enforcement has companies putting a greater emphasis on evaluating government intervention risk, retail dealmakers said yesterday at the Axios BFD event.

Why it matters: More stringent regulatory oversight has buyers strategizing the size of deals and transaction costs, while balancing value creation.

What they're saying: "The conversation we're having is the same one that's going on in the boardroom," says Guggenheim senior managing director Adam Rifkin.

For retailers trying to complete a merger, the longer the antitrust review period, the more "value destruction" occurs, he adds.

Rifkin cites the long-challenged $5 billion merger in 2017 of outdoor retailers Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's as one example.

"It's also just keeping your employees in the stores. They freak out, and if it takes longer, they're running for the hills."

Between the lines: Panelists agreed that the FTC has focused on headline cases that get public attention and ultimately serve a political objective.

The FTC may forgo trying cases that have good legs in favor of "the sexy case," says Ropes & Gray partner Chong Park, who worked at the FTC as a trial attorney.

"They want sexy cases, but they don't want to lose," adds Vinson & Elkins partner Lande Spottswood.

Catch up quick: FTC chair Lina Khan is leading efforts that are pro-competition and pro-consumer during a time of high inflation and high interest rates.

The FTC is expected to challenge the Kroger and Albertsons merger despite efforts from the grocery brands to appease the agency, and is suing Amazon, along with 17 states, over alleged anti-competitive business practices.

What they're watching: Given a difficult economic environment and traffic across every retail sector trending down, there's likely to be an increase in retailers selling to competitors to survive, Latham & Watkins partner Adam Gelardi says.

"There are going to be transactions out of need and necessity, not opportunistic situations."

"How is the FTC going to respond to that?" he asks.

Meanwhile, Brian Albrecht, chief economist at the International Center for Law & Economics, questioned how the FTC will compete with a constrained budget during a time that is drawing on more resources.

"I don't see how you can push forward without a much larger budget."

💭 Our thought bubble: Maybe the FTC knows exactly what it's doing — by drawing out the review process and forcing litigation, regulators are setting a tone for future consolidation that could trigger antitrust scrutiny.