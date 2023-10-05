Japonesque ready for next growth stage under new partner
Japonesque, a San Ramon, Calif.-based maker of beauty tools and products, is ready for its next stage of scaling with a new owner, chief brand officer Jennifer Thompson tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Beauty has been a uniquely resilient category despite a pandemic and inflation.
Details: The company is determining its future with current private equity owner Topspin Consumer Partners, Thompson says.
- "We are certainly open to another chapter where we envision ourselves being able to scale further and Topspin would hand (Japonesque) over to a new partner or sell," she says.
- "I do think we have a nice formula for strategics," Thompson says, adding that Japonesque is disruptive with sustainable tier growth and a strong innovation pipeline.
Yes, but: Japonesque would also be ideal for private equity, given it has a lot of ambition to continue to build out the portfolio via acquisitions, Thompson says.
- Over the last four years, Japonesque has gone from a single-brand company to a multi-brand portfolio, shifting to skin wellness, Thompson says.
- The company's path forward will become clearer over the next few months, she adds.
Meanwhile, Japonesque is always opportunistically seeking acquisitions, Thompson says.
- One area of interest is nail care, which is ripe for disruption.
- "Disruption, scale and profitability are the three elements we're focused on and what M&A at large is looking at," she says.
By the numbers: Japonesque declined to comment on revenue or EBITDA, but Thompson noted the company sells a wide range of products in Ulta, Sephora, Costco, Walmart, Target and Amazon.
- Japonesque has a CAGR of 27.5% over the past three years, a spokesperson says.
- It generated $8 million of EBITDA in 2019, per the WSJ.
Of note: Unilever recently put up for sale its Elida Beauty unit, which generates $760 million in revenue.
- Elida is a likely takeout target for private equity, industry bankers say.
- A roll-up of Japonesque and Elida would be logical given their synergies, the sources say. Elida and Japonesque — separate or together — could serve as a platform to acquire other beauty businesses, they add.
Catch up fast: After being acquired by Topspin in 2019 for an undisclosed price, the company went on to acquire The Original Makeup Eraser in 2020 and Barefoot Scientist in 2022.
- The two acquisitions were driven by an opportunity to disrupt those segments.
The bottom line: Japonesque is one to watch in terms of how it scales and which partners, strategic or financial, it chooses to bring into the fold to pursue that path.
- "I think it's a real advantage that we are a company that is scaling profitability," Thompson says.