Japonesque ready for next growth stage under new partner

Japonesque, a San Ramon, Calif.-based maker of beauty tools and products, is ready for its next stage of scaling with a new owner, chief brand officer Jennifer Thompson tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Beauty has been a uniquely resilient category despite a pandemic and inflation.

Details: The company is determining its future with current private equity owner Topspin Consumer Partners, Thompson says.

"We are certainly open to another chapter where we envision ourselves being able to scale further and Topspin would hand (Japonesque) over to a new partner or sell," she says.

"I do think we have a nice formula for strategics," Thompson says, adding that Japonesque is disruptive with sustainable tier growth and a strong innovation pipeline.

Yes, but: Japonesque would also be ideal for private equity, given it has a lot of ambition to continue to build out the portfolio via acquisitions, Thompson says.

Over the last four years, Japonesque has gone from a single-brand company to a multi-brand portfolio, shifting to skin wellness, Thompson says.

The company's path forward will become clearer over the next few months, she adds.

Meanwhile, Japonesque is always opportunistically seeking acquisitions, Thompson says.

One area of interest is nail care, which is ripe for disruption.

"Disruption, scale and profitability are the three elements we're focused on and what M&A at large is looking at," she says.

By the numbers: Japonesque declined to comment on revenue or EBITDA, but Thompson noted the company sells a wide range of products in Ulta, Sephora, Costco, Walmart, Target and Amazon.

Japonesque has a CAGR of 27.5% over the past three years, a spokesperson says.

It generated $8 million of EBITDA in 2019, per the WSJ.

Of note: Unilever recently put up for sale its Elida Beauty unit, which generates $760 million in revenue.

Elida is a likely takeout target for private equity, industry bankers say.

A roll-up of Japonesque and Elida would be logical given their synergies, the sources say. Elida and Japonesque — separate or together — could serve as a platform to acquire other beauty businesses, they add.

Catch up fast: After being acquired by Topspin in 2019 for an undisclosed price, the company went on to acquire The Original Makeup Eraser in 2020 and Barefoot Scientist in 2022.

The two acquisitions were driven by an opportunity to disrupt those segments.

The bottom line: Japonesque is one to watch in terms of how it scales and which partners, strategic or financial, it chooses to bring into the fold to pursue that path.