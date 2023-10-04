Boisson wants to fuel the non-alcoholic beverage market
Armed with fresh capital and a new CEO, non-alcoholic beverage retailer Boisson wants to raise awareness of alcohol-free drinks, co-founder Nick Bodkins tells Axios.
Why it matters: The non-alcoholic beverage market reached over $11 billion in 2022, up from $8 billion in 2018, according to research house IWSR.
Driving the news: Last week, the New York-based company raised a $5 million bridge round from Convivialité Ventures, the venture arm of Pernod Ricard, and Connect Ventures.
- The company plans to expand its store footprint and product assortment and "what we know about the e-commerce business" to extend its reach to other parts of the world, Bodkins says.
- The funds will "likely be enough to get us to both scale and cashflow positive operations if we choose to do that," he says.
The big picture: Consumers are "more thoughtful about what they put in their body, they're more thoughtful about the ingredients, they're more thoughtful about calories," Bodkins says.
What they're saying: "We think that our best and highest use is to be advocates for the category, curators of the best brands so that people still finding non-alc for the first time, in their experience, are finding high-quality products in everywhere they want to find them," he says.
- Boisson has businesses in retail, e-commerce and distribution, and wholesale.
- This grants the company leverage to win business with other retailers and on-premise restaurants and bars, according to Bodkins.
Meanwhile, the company tapped a new CEO, Sheetal Aiyer, to lead the company.
- Aiyer has held several executive roles at brands and CPG companies, including at Sixpoint Brewery and race organizer Tough Mudder.
- He's also advised brands for Vik Charles Consulting, such as Marie Veronique skin care, Cardinal Spirits, and Eureka Heights Brewing Co.
- Part of Aiyer's mandate is to resource the company effectively across all its businesses, especially in warehousing, supply chain and logistics, Bodkins says.
- Bodkins will continue to work with the company on strategy and developing new business opportunities internationally.
- Bodkins will also endeavor to get closer to suppliers and brands Boisson works with "to understand manufacturing processes and to under consumer demand across various [markets]," he says.