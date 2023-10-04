Boisson wants to fuel the non-alcoholic beverage market

Armed with fresh capital and a new CEO, non-alcoholic beverage retailer Boisson wants to raise awareness of alcohol-free drinks, co-founder Nick Bodkins tells Axios.

Why it matters: The non-alcoholic beverage market reached over $11 billion in 2022, up from $8 billion in 2018, according to research house IWSR.

Driving the news: Last week, the New York-based company raised a $5 million bridge round from Convivialité Ventures, the venture arm of Pernod Ricard, and Connect Ventures.

The company plans to expand its store footprint and product assortment and "what we know about the e-commerce business" to extend its reach to other parts of the world, Bodkins says.

The funds will "likely be enough to get us to both scale and cashflow positive operations if we choose to do that," he says.

The big picture: Consumers are "more thoughtful about what they put in their body, they're more thoughtful about the ingredients, they're more thoughtful about calories," Bodkins says.

What they're saying: "We think that our best and highest use is to be advocates for the category, curators of the best brands so that people still finding non-alc for the first time, in their experience, are finding high-quality products in everywhere they want to find them," he says.

Boisson has businesses in retail, e-commerce and distribution, and wholesale.

This grants the company leverage to win business with other retailers and on-premise restaurants and bars, according to Bodkins.

Meanwhile, the company tapped a new CEO, Sheetal Aiyer, to lead the company.