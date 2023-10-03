Share on email (opens in new window)

Trinetix, a software development company that works with brands, raised a $10 million Series A, CEO Sasha Strozhemin tells Axios exclusively.

Driving the news: Funds will allow Nashville-based Trinetix to pursue acquisitions in Latin America, where it sees promising talent.

Details: The funding was led by Kyiv, Ukraine-based Hypra, which is helping Trinetex identify M&A opportunities.

"We are looking right now for a target," Hypra managing partner Igor Pertsiya says.

There are several companies with 100-plus people that are attractive, he says.

It will aim to buy all of the company or leave a small amount to the founders.

For potential targets looking to scale, "we're going to help them to double or triple their business in the next few years because we have U.S. clients," Pertsiya says.

What's next: The funds will be used to help Trinetix open a delivery center in Latin America.

Trinetix also has its eye toward Asia, with plans to eventually establish a delivery center there, starting with India and then moving to Southeast Asia, Strozhemin says.

We want "to serve our customers across the globe in different time zones, to be more productive and more convenient for them," he says.

How it works: With a presence in the U.S. and the EU, the company works with a host of CPG and retail brands, including Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, and McDonald's.

The company works with global software developers to offer product strategy and design, chatbot development, and cloud migration services.

Trinetix has provided retailers with augmented reality technology for retail and outdoor advertisement activities, for instance, as well as developed a digital platform for mobile food delivery applications.

Of note: Part of the company's team is still in Ukraine amid the war, and the company hasn't lost clients, Pertsiya says.