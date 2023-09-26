Scoop: Ara Labs raising $50 million, could be acquired
Ara Labs, best known for its car-top advertising screens, is in the midst of raising a $50 million round, two sources close to the situation tell Axios.
Why it matters: If successful, a raise would demonstrate investor interest in a business that operates within two growing segments of the ad industry — out-of-home and retail media.
Details: The round will consist of $40 million in debt and $10 million in growth equity, the sources say. The raise could value the Los Angeles-based digital out-of-home company at north of $80 million.
- Ara Labs recently received a term sheet from a $1 billion fund to provide the financing, one of the sources says.
- The company plans to invest the cash in expanding its advertising display business for electrical vehicle chargers, according to the sources.
What we're watching: Ara Labs could be acquired instead, as the company has seen takeover interest during the fundraising process and is working with an unnamed investment bank, one of the sources says.
- Shell acquired Ara Labs' rival Volta for $169 million earlier this year.
Of note: CEO Jeff Cripe told Axios earlier this year Ara Labs, formerly known as Cargo, was seeking to raise a Series B round.
By the numbers: The company doubled its revenue and quintupled its EBITDA in 2022, Cripe said in January at Solomon Partners' Media and Entertainment Summit.
- It's been profitable since April 2021 and that profitability has improved as the business has scaled, he noted.
- In 2018, the company raised $22 million in a Series A round, led by Founders Fund with participation from Coatue Management and Aquiline Technology Growth.
The big picture: There are large swaths of the U.S. where there is not enough electric vehicle adoption to make EV chargers economically viable.
- Advertising displays can subsidize the cost of EV chargers, for both property owners and EV owners.
The bottom line: Ara Labs has "realized that in a world where everyone wants to be asset light, there's an opportunity to be asset heavy," one source says.