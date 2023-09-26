Ara Labs, best known for its car-top advertising screens, is in the midst of raising a $50 million round, two sources close to the situation tell Axios.

Why it matters: If successful, a raise would demonstrate investor interest in a business that operates within two growing segments of the ad industry — out-of-home and retail media.

Details: The round will consist of $40 million in debt and $10 million in growth equity, the sources say. The raise could value the Los Angeles-based digital out-of-home company at north of $80 million.

Ara Labs recently received a term sheet from a $1 billion fund to provide the financing, one of the sources says.

The company plans to invest the cash in expanding its advertising display business for electrical vehicle chargers, according to the sources.

What we're watching: Ara Labs could be acquired instead, as the company has seen takeover interest during the fundraising process and is working with an unnamed investment bank, one of the sources says.

Shell acquired Ara Labs' rival Volta for $169 million earlier this year.

Of note: CEO Jeff Cripe told Axios earlier this year Ara Labs, formerly known as Cargo, was seeking to raise a Series B round.

By the numbers: The company doubled its revenue and quintupled its EBITDA in 2022, Cripe said in January at Solomon Partners' Media and Entertainment Summit.

It's been profitable since April 2021 and that profitability has improved as the business has scaled, he noted.

In 2018, the company raised $22 million in a Series A round, led by Founders Fund with participation from Coatue Management and Aquiline Technology Growth.

The big picture: There are large swaths of the U.S. where there is not enough electric vehicle adoption to make EV chargers economically viable.

Advertising displays can subsidize the cost of EV chargers, for both property owners and EV owners.

The bottom line: Ara Labs has "realized that in a world where everyone wants to be asset light, there's an opportunity to be asset heavy," one source says.