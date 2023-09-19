Rokt on track to be IPO ready by year's end

E-commerce tech company Rokt remains on track to be IPO ready this year after appointing industry vet Terry Bowen as president and COO, CEO Bruce Buchanan tells Axios.

Why it matters: Encouraged by the green shoots of Arm and Instacart IPOs, Buchanan says the primary open question for Rokt's listing is timing.

"Now the question is, 'When should we do it,'" he says.

Details: There is a general consensus that Q2 of 2024 is going to be the timeframe where it makes the most sense for many IPOs to take place, Buchanan agrees.

Yes, but: There are external factors that could interfere, including the New York City commercial real estate market, interest rates, energy prices, and the war in Ukraine, he says.

What's happening: Rokt is in the final phase of re-domiciliation, which is moving its headquarters from Singapore to the U.S. and will be finished soon, Buchanan says.

The e-commerce tech company also has other boxes to check such as changing equity plans, sorting through tax issues, and working on payroll, benefits and systems.

Rokt, which has not yet tapped bankers for an upcoming listing, reported annual revenue of $336 million for the 2023 financial year.

What he's saying: Bowen is "much stronger at managing public markets and investors than I am," Buchanan says.

"He's got the ability to manage investors and he's got the ability to roll his sleeves up and help the rest of the business," Buchanan says of Bowen.

"He's also very complementary to me. My skill strength is how to build new products and translate market needs," he says.

Bowen also "brings the support organization up to the same level in terms of investment capabilities."

The bottom line: It's now up to the board and shareholders when Rokt goes public, Buchanan says.